Logitech’s G502 SE Hero Mouse is Just $30

Logitech's G502 SE Hero is currently at it's lowest price being just $29.99 from the initial amount of $79.99. This mouse has some fantastic features like a high-performance HERO 16K sensor, 11 customizable buttons, onboard memory, an adjustable weight system, and mechanical buttons.

Logitech's G502 lineup is currently on sale for up to 63% off!

The Logitech's G502 SE Hero offers fantastic features:

High-performance HERO 16K sensor This 16K sensor is Logitech's most accurate sensor yet offering the highest speed for the best experience in gaming speed, accuracy, and responsiveness! This 16K sensor offers 16,000 DPI with zero smoothings, filtering, or acceleration.



11 customizable buttons and Onboard Memory This mouse provides a total of 11 customizable buttons with having four extra buttons on the left-hand side of the mouse, with two being right next to the left mouse button. The onboard memory offers the ability to use this mouse on a different computer without having to download Logitech's software.

RGB lightings and LIGHTSYNC technology Logitech's LIGHTSYNC technology offers customizable lighting from nearly 16.8 million colors to provide sync these colors with other Logitech G gear. The LIGHTSYNC software controls the light housed in the mouse, which shows off the Logitech G symbol housed in the palm rest of the mouse. Along with three lights that are housed on the left side of the mouse.

Customizable weights This mouse offers the ability to have a customizable weight, which is set by either removing or adding one of the five 3.6G weights included with the mouse. This feature provides more control over your mouse's systems.



Amazing overall design The mouse's design is impressive when comparing to the HERO sensor, and the special edition mouse offers a black base color while having white accent colors. The HERO mouse is simply all black.

50 Million click switches The buttons on the mouse offer 50 million clicks durability; this durability is derived from fully mechanical switches.



The non-special edition of the Hero mouse is currently $41.99, which is 48% off the original price of $79.99. Logitech's G502 SE Hero mouse is presently on sale, costing just $29.99, which is 63% off the initial amount of $79.99. This makes the special-edition a fantastic deal when comparing to the original model of the hero mouse.