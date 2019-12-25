Logitech’s G502 SE Hero Mouse is Just $30
Logitech's G502 SE Hero is currently at it's lowest price being just $29.99 from the initial amount of $79.99. This mouse has some fantastic features like a high-performance HERO 16K sensor, 11 customizable buttons, onboard memory, an adjustable weight system, and mechanical buttons.
Logitech's G502 lineup is currently on sale for up to 63% off!
The Logitech's G502 SE Hero offers fantastic features:
- High-performance HERO 16K sensor
- This 16K sensor is Logitech's most accurate sensor yet offering the highest speed for the best experience in gaming speed, accuracy, and responsiveness!
- This 16K sensor offers 16,000 DPI with zero smoothings, filtering, or acceleration.
- 11 customizable buttons and Onboard Memory
- This mouse provides a total of 11 customizable buttons with having four extra buttons on the left-hand side of the mouse, with two being right next to the left mouse button.
- The onboard memory offers the ability to use this mouse on a different computer without having to download Logitech's software.
- RGB lightings and LIGHTSYNC technology
- Logitech's LIGHTSYNC technology offers customizable lighting from nearly 16.8 million colors to provide sync these colors with other Logitech G gear. The LIGHTSYNC software controls the light housed in the mouse, which shows off the Logitech G symbol housed in the palm rest of the mouse. Along with three lights that are housed on the left side of the mouse.
- Customizable weights
- This mouse offers the ability to have a customizable weight, which is set by either removing or adding one of the five 3.6G weights included with the mouse. This feature provides more control over your mouse's systems.
- Amazing overall design
- The mouse's design is impressive when comparing to the HERO sensor, and the special edition mouse offers a black base color while having white accent colors. The HERO mouse is simply all black.
- 50 Million click switches
- The buttons on the mouse offer 50 million clicks durability; this durability is derived from fully mechanical switches.
The non-special edition of the Hero mouse is currently $41.99, which is 48% off the original price of $79.99. Logitech's G502 SE Hero mouse is presently on sale, costing just $29.99, which is 63% off the initial amount of $79.99. This makes the special-edition a fantastic deal when comparing to the original model of the hero mouse.