LOFT Battery Base for Google Home Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Google Home has great features but it falls short when it comes to portability. It has to be plugged in to work and well we live in a world that prefers things wireless and on the go. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the LOFT Battery Base for Google Home. This base will allow you to make Google Home cordless and you can use it anytime and anywhere. The offer will expire in less than a week, so avail it right away.

LOFT Battery Base for Google Home Features

All you have to do is simply slide Google Home into the top of the LOFT and you are good to go. The built-in battery gives your about 8 hours of freedom and you can move Google home from room to room without feeling restricted. Here are highlights of what the LOFT Battery Base for Google Home has in store for you:

4,200mAh battery lets you enjoy up to 8 hours of portability

Slide on magnetic connect for easy assembly

Beautiful metal grill finish perfectly matches your desk & room decor

4 LED indicates how much power is left

Uses the Google home power supply to charge base

Notes:

Note: Customers must be 18 years old+ to purchase

Google Home is NOT included and is sold separately

Specs

Color: Carbon

Finish: metal grill finish

Materials: lithium-ion rechargeable battery

Dimensions: 3.5"H x 4"L x 4"W

Weight: 13oz

Battery: 4,200mAh, up to 8 hours

Built-in LEDs

Easy slide-in

For Google Home original only

Includes

LOFT Battery Base for Google Home (Carbon)

The battery base has been rated very high on Amazon and it has gained popularity among the tech community as well. TechHive and CNET have regarded it as an essential accessory that all Google Home users should get their hands on.

So, are you ready to invest in this awesome creation?

Original Price LOFT Base for Google Home: $49

Wccftech Discount Price LOFT Base for Google Home: $16.99