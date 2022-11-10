Menu
Company

List: Apple Lowers Trade-In Values For Select iPhone, iPad, Macs, and More

Ali Salman
Nov 10, 2022, 01:05 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Apple Trade-In iPhone, iPad,Macs,Apple Watch Values

Customers will now receive lowered trade-in values for their select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. The company implemented the change this week which is applicable in the United States. For more details, check out the list of products below with their respective trade-in values.

Apple Has Slashed the Trade-In Values of Some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch Models - Check Out The List Below

According to the new changes, Macs have received a significant reduction in trade-in values. For instance, the iMac Pro will get you $600 from $1,150. Apple's MacBook Pro will now be traded at $630 compared to the previous $850 value. On the other hand, iPhone trade-in values are now up to $70 less than before. However, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR have increased in value by up to $10. As for the Apple Watch, the Series 3 trade-ins are no longer eligible.

Related StoryAli Salman
Video: iPhone 14 Pro Max Beats Pixel 7 Pro in New Battery Test By a Massive Lead

Trade-In Values For iPhone and iPad Models

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $650 ($720)
  • iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $550 ($600)
  • iPhone 13: Up to $450 ($470)
  • iPhone 13 mini: Up to $380 ($380)
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $480 ($530)
  • iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $400 ($430)
  • iPhone 12: Up to $300 ($320)
  • iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 ($250)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100 ($100)
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $330 ($370)
  • iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $250 ($300)
  • iPhone 11: Up to $200 ($220)
  • iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 ($210)
  • iPhone XS: Up to $160 ($150)
  • iPhone XR: Up to $150 ($140)
  • iPhone X: Up to $130 ($130)
  • iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 ($110)
  • iPhone 8: Up to $75 ($75)
  • iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60 ($70)
  • iPhone 7: Up to $40 ($40)
  • iPad Pro: Up to $445 ($500)
  • iPad Air: Up to $230 ($245)
  • iPad: Up to $160 ($195)
  • iPad mini: Up to $240 ($255)

Trade-In Values For Macs

  • MacBook Pro: Up to $630 ($850)
  • MacBook Air: Up to $440 ($420)
  • MacBook: Up to $100 ($175)
  • iMac Pro: Up to $600 ($1,150)
  • iMac: Up to $530 ($680)
  • Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 ($1,550)
  • Mac mini: Up to $305 ($350)

Trade-In Values for Apple Watch Models

  • Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $155 ($155)
  • Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 ($125)
  • Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 ($75)
  • Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 ($90)
  • Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $45 ($55)

This is all there is to it, folks. You can check out the full list of devices on Apple's trade-in website. We will keep you guys updated on the trade-in details for iPhone and other products, so be sure to stick around.

Products mentioned in this post

Apple Watch Series 4
iPad Air
iPad Pro

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order