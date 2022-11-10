List: Apple Lowers Trade-In Values For Select iPhone, iPad, Macs, and More

Customers will now receive lowered trade-in values for their select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. The company implemented the change this week which is applicable in the United States. For more details, check out the list of products below with their respective trade-in values.

Apple Has Slashed the Trade-In Values of Some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch Models - Check Out The List Below

According to the new changes, Macs have received a significant reduction in trade-in values. For instance, the iMac Pro will get you $600 from $1,150. Apple's MacBook Pro will now be traded at $630 compared to the previous $850 value. On the other hand, iPhone trade-in values are now up to $70 less than before. However, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR have increased in value by up to $10. As for the Apple Watch, the Series 3 trade-ins are no longer eligible.

Trade-In Values For iPhone and iPad Models

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $650 ($720)

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $550 ($600)

iPhone 13: Up to $450 ($470)

iPhone 13 mini: Up to $380 ($380)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $480 ($530)

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $400 ($430)

iPhone 12: Up to $300 ($320)

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $250 ($250)

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $100 ($100)

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $330 ($370)

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $250 ($300)

iPhone 11: Up to $200 ($220)

iPhone XS Max: Up to $200 ($210)

iPhone XS: Up to $160 ($150)

iPhone XR: Up to $150 ($140)

iPhone X: Up to $130 ($130)

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $100 ($110)

iPhone 8: Up to $75 ($75)

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60 ($70)

iPhone 7: Up to $40 ($40)

iPad Pro: Up to $445 ($500)

iPad Air: Up to $230 ($245)

iPad: Up to $160 ($195)

iPad mini: Up to $240 ($255)

Trade-In Values For Macs

MacBook Pro: Up to $630 ($850)

MacBook Air: Up to $440 ($420)

MacBook: Up to $100 ($175)

iMac Pro: Up to $600 ($1,150)

iMac: Up to $530 ($680)

Mac Pro: Up to $1,250 ($1,550)

Mac mini: Up to $305 ($350)

Trade-In Values for Apple Watch Models

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $155 ($155)

Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $105 ($125)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 ($75)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 ($90)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $45 ($55)

This is all there is to it, folks. You can check out the full list of devices on Apple's trade-in website. We will keep you guys updated on the trade-in details for iPhone and other products, so be sure to stick around.