LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Week – Avail Now
Globalization has completely transformed the world and made communication easier. However, very often language can become a huge barrier when interacting with people from different areas. One way is to learn a new language but that isn’t so easy. Technology has made things easier for us by providing us with translation applications. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a week’s time so avail it as soon as possible.
LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription features
With this amazing application you can translate texts, images, websites, documents and more. The application offers a choice of more than 112 languages and works with multiple platforms. Here are highlights of what the LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Text translation into 112+ languages
- Translate text on images
- Speak and translate your voice
- Listen to translated text
- Translate documents (.docx, .rtf, .txt, .pdf* and etc)
- Website translation
- History for all apps with your account
- Save your favorite translations as bookmarks
- Dictionary with many alternative translations and meanings of a word
- Share your translated text with friends or other applications
Additional features for iOS & Android
- Use phrasebooks to learn the most popular phrases in many languages
- Special keyboard will help you to translate text when you type
- Learn new words with memory cards
Additional features for iOS
- Get translations in iMessage, Spotlight, or Widget
System Requirements
- Windows 10 or later, 2GB 300MB or more free disk space
- MacOS 10.12 or later, 2GB 300MB or more free disk space
- iOS 11.0 or later
- Android 5.0 or later
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 1
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version: v2.9.5
- Updates included
Original Price LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription: $399.99
Wccftech Discount Price LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription: $79.99
