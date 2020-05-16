LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Week – Avail Now

LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription

Globalization has completely transformed the world and made communication easier. However, very often language can become a huge barrier when interacting with people from different areas. One way is to learn a new language but that isn’t so easy. Technology has made things easier for us by providing us with translation applications. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a week’s time so avail it as soon as possible.

LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription features

With this amazing application you can translate texts, images, websites, documents and more. The application offers a choice of more than 112 languages and works with multiple platforms. Here are highlights of what the LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

  •  Text translation into 112+ languages
  •  Translate text on images
  •  Speak and translate your voice
  •  Listen to translated text
  •  Translate documents (.docx, .rtf, .txt, .pdf* and etc)
  •  Website translation
  •  History for all apps with your account
  •  Save your favorite translations as bookmarks
  •  Dictionary with many alternative translations and meanings of a word
  •  Share your translated text with friends or other applications

Additional features for iOS & Android

  •  Use phrasebooks to learn the most popular phrases in many languages
  •  Special keyboard will help you to translate text when you type
  •  Learn new words with memory cards

Additional features for iOS

  •  Get translations in iMessage, Spotlight, or Widget

System Requirements

  •  Windows 10 or later, 2GB 300MB or more free disk space
  •  MacOS 10.12 or later, 2GB 300MB or more free disk space
  •  iOS 11.0 or later
  •  Android 5.0 or later

Important Details

  •  Length of access: lifetime
  •  Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  •  Max number of devices: 1
  •  Access options: desktop & mobile
  •  Software version: v2.9.5
  •  Updates included

Original Price LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription: $399.99
Wccftech Discount Price LingvaNex Translator Lifetime Subscription: $79.99

