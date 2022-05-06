Lian Li Brings It’s Next-Gen STRIMER PLUS V2 ARGB Extension Cables, Upgrade Your PC With Sleeker RGB

Lian Li has just announced its 2nd generation STRIMER PLUS V2 ARGB Extension Cables that put sleeker RGB within your PCs.

Lian Li Launches Its STRIMER PLUS V2 ARGB Extension Cables To Make Your PC Bling Even Better!

Press Release: LIAN LI Industrial Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of chassis and PC accessories, announces its new series of ARGB extension cables with the STRIMER PLUS V2. Available for motherboard 24-pin connectors, GPU 8-pin (2x6+2-pin), and GPU triple 8-pin (3x6+2-pin), the STRIMER PLUS V2 offers improved brightness with a new side light diffuser, better flexibility with silicon-wrapped power cables, upgraded compatibility with isolated connectors at the GPU end, and introducing native software control and independent light channel customization with L-Connect 3.

LIAN-LI reveals the A4-H2O in collaboration with designs from DAN Cases, Starting at $120 US















RGB focused

Located along each side of the RGB part of the STRIMER PLUS V2 are two bands of light-diffusion strips, allowing the light effects to shine in more directions and fill the PC with bright RGB. In addition, the 2.1mm wide top diffuser strips allow for smooth light distribution and maximum brightness.

Slim Design

The extension cable part of the STRIMER PLUS V2 is arranged in a single, flat row, making the overall thickness thinner than ever at 8mm (previously 11mm). Each 18 gauge power cable is also wrapped in durable silicone. The combination of the new material and single row of power cable makes the STRIMER PLUS V2 more flexible for tighter bends, and slimmer and easier to pass through tight cable grommets.

Compatible with more GPUs

LIAN LI Upgrades Galahad AIO CPU Cooler with Inhouse UNI FAN SL120 system

While the original STRIMER PLUS GPU 8-pin and Triple 8-pin are compatible with most GPUs, some users have experienced difficulties with graphics cards that have power connectors further apart. The GPU versions of the STRIMER PLUS V2 address this issue by having each 8-pin end separated, allowing for wide gaps to be covered between each connector.

L-Connect 3 Ready

New with the STRIMER PLUS V2, the controller is now natively recognized by L-Connect 3, the new version of LIAN LI’s UNI FAN software which expands its functionalities. L-Connect 3 enables users to quickly change the light effects of the ARGB extension cables without having to reach inside their case. In addition, the software enables users to control each individual light channel of the STRIMER PLUS V2 to create their own mix of light effects (24-pin and GPU 3x 8-pin have 6 channels, GPU 8-pin has 4 channels). For existing STRIMER PLUS owners, a new version of their controller will be sold separately to make their ARGB extension cables compatible with L-Connect 3.





















































Pricing and Availability

The LIAN LI STRIMER PLUS V2 is available for pre-order starting May 6th, 2022.

PRICING Product MSRP STRIMER PLUS V2 Motherboard 24-pin $69.99 STRIMER PLUS V2 GPU 8-pin $49.99 STRIMER PLUS V2 GPU Triple 8-pin $59.99 STRIMER PLUS Controller Upgrade Kit $19.99

For more information about the STRIMER PLUS V2, visit https://lian-li.com/product/strimer-plus-v2/

SPECIFICATIONS LIAN LI ADDRESSABLE RGB STRIMER PLUS V2 24-pin Dimension (L)247mm x (D)56.6mm x (H)15mm Material Silicone/TPE Cable Length 200mm Gauge 18AWG Number of LEDs 120 Accessories Controller LIAN LI ADDRESSABLE RGB STRIMER PLUS V2 8-pin Dimension (L)345mm x (D)43.5mm x (H)15mm Material Silicone/TPE Cable Length 300mm Gauge 18AWG Number of LEDs 108 Accessories Cable adaptor for motherboard ARGB 3-pin header LIAN LI ADDRESSABLE RGB STRIMER PLUS V2 TRIPLE 8-pin Dimension (L)345mm x (D)56.6mm x (H)15mm Material Silicone/TPE Cable Length 300mm Gauge 18AWG Number of LEDs 162 Accessories Cable adaptor for motherboard ARGB 3-pin header

The STRIMER PLUS V2 is available at NEWEGG:

The STRIMER PLUS V2 is available at Caseking:

The STRIMER PLUS V2 is available at Overclockers UK:

The STRIMER PLUS V2 is available at Aliexpress: