LG Display reveals OLED EX, a new OLED display technology implementing deuterium & custom algorithmic design

Yesterday, LG Display revealed their newest OLED display technology, the OLED EX. The newest technology is to increase display quality by utilizing both a customized algorithm EX Technology, as well as the company's deuterium tech. This will allow for the display to increase not only picture quality as a whole but also improve brightness as much as 30% when compared to current OLED displays from other competitors.

LG Display's new OLED EX moniker stands for "evolution and experience"—a goal representative of the company's mission to provide consumers with premium viewing experiences through their innovative and evolving OLED technology.

Despite the global TV market experiencing a 12 percent decline this year, we still observed a 70 percent growth in OLED sales. With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative, high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms and designs. —Dr. Oh Chang-ho, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit, LG Display

What is wonderful about OLED displays is that they are self-emissive by nature, offering multiple millions of pixels emitting light independently without utilizing any separate backlit sources. This technology is a distinct characteristic which then allows OLED EX to achieve perfect black coloring, rich and accurate color expression, and superfast response times.

LG Display has been consistently improving its leading OLED technology since the integration of the technology in 2013. In LG Display’s first year of mass-producing OLED TV displays, the company sold 200,000 units. By early last year, LG recorded accumulated sales of 10 million units. Currently, the company’s accumulated sales have doubled to surpass 20 million units globally.

LG Display's OLED EX is the result of unparalleled knowledge and know-how that the company has garnered over close to ten years of the development of OLED displays, delivering premium lifelike images that transcend limitations of standard, conventional displays.

The EX Technology applied to the OLED EX displays combines deuterium compounds and personalized algorithms to enhance the stability and efficiency of the organic light emitting diode, thereby improving the overall display performance. Thanks to EX Technology, OLED EX displays unlock new levels of picture accuracy and brightness to accurately deliver exquisite, realistic details and colors without any distortion – such as the reflection of sunlight on a river or each individual vein of a tree leaf.

LG upgraded its previous designs through the new OLED EX technology. Utilizing its innovative EX Technology, LG has reduced bezel thickness from 6 mm to 4 mm based on current 65-inch OLED displays. Also, by reducing the thickness by 30% compared to standard OLED displays, the OLED EX display creates an even more immersive viewing experience while delivering sleeker and premium designs.

Deuterium compounds are used to make highly efficient organic light-emitting diodes that emit stronger light. LG Display has successfully converted the hydrogen elements present in organic light emitting elements into stable deuterium and managed to apply the compounds to OLED EX for the first time. Deuterium is twice as heavy as normal Hydrogen, and only a small amount exists in the natural world – as only one atom of Deuterium is found in about 6,000 ordinary Hydrogen atoms. LG Display has worked out how to extract deuterium from water and apply it to organic light-emitting devices. When stabilized, the Deuterium compounds allow the display to emit brighter light while maintaining high efficiency for a long time.

LG Display’s in-house ‘personalized algorithm’ based on machine learning technology, their new OLED EX will allow for more control of its own technology in their devices. The personalized algorithm predicts usage amounts as high as 33 million organic light-emitting diodes—all based on 8K OLED displays after learning individual viewing patterns. The technology then precisely controls the display’s energy input to produce more accurately, expressing the details and colors of the video content being displayed.