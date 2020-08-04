Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop Core i7 8GB 512GB SSD Win10Pro Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now
Laptops are an essential and you cannot comprise on one. So you need a good laptop that is high functioning and fast. Wccftech is offering a discount on the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop Core i7 8GB 512GB SSD Win10Pro. The offer will expire in just a few hours, so don’t miss the opportunity. This amazing laptop is perfect for professionals as it is light and delivers very high performance and security. So, avail the offer right away.
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop Core i7, 8GB 512GB SSD Win10Pro features
This amazing laptop comes with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor. 8GB RAM and an integrated Intel UHD Graphics. It has great connectivity options, and a great battery life. Here are highlights of what the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop Core i7 8GB 512GB SSD Win10Pro has in store for you:
- 15.6" IPS Display: Browse & stream on a wide, clear resolution screen
- 512 GB: Store & save essential files in a generous device storage
- Ethernet/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity: Go online & easily transfer files anywhere
- Intel Core i7 processor: Seamlessly switch between apps without any lag
- Windows 10 Pro: Run reliable, secure apps for your tasks
- Model year: 2019
Specs
- Model number: E15
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 0.7"H x 14.5"W x 9.6"D
- Weight: 4.3lbs
- 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS Display
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U(Quad-Core, 1.8GHz, 8MB Cache)
- System memory: 8GB DDR4
- Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI
- Standard keyboard & touchpad
- 11MP webcam; integrated microphone
- Connectivity: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11AC and Bluetooth 5.0
- Battery: 3-cell Lithium-Polymer
- Battery life: 12.2 hours
- Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Professional
- Fingerprint reader
- Energy Star compliant, Silver EPEAT
- Manufacturer's 3-year warranty
Includes
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop Core i7, 8GB 512GB SSD Win10Pro
- Power Cord
- AC Adapter
Original Price Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop Core i7 8GB 512GB SSD Win10Pro: $1,179
Wccftech Discount Price Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Laptop Core i7 8GB 512GB SSD Win10Pro: $1079.99
