Lenovo Launches High-End Legion Y9000K & Y9000X Laptops: Flagship With Core i9-12900HX & RTX 3080 Ti Costs Over $4000 US

Lenovo has finally launched its brand new and high-end gaming laptops, the Legion Y9000K & Y9000X, featuring Intel's 12th Gen CPUs & RTX 30 GPUs.

Lenovo Legion Y9000K & Y9000X High-End Gaming Laptops Launched, Flagship Costs Over $4000 US

A few days ago, we reported that Lenovo was working on its high-end Legion Y9000K laptop with the best components that the mobile PC segment had to offer. Now Lenovo has also introduced the latest Legion Y9000X laptop too.

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo Legion Y9000K laptop is the flagship offering which is equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU with 16 cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with up to 16 GB VRAM, 32 GB of DDR5 memory and 1 TB of storage. The top variant costs 26999 RMB or $4000 US which has been discounted to 24999 RMB or $3700 US for those who'll pre-order the laptop. The second configuration comes with the Intel Core i7-12800HX, also with total of 16 cores, an RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8 GB VRAM, 32 GB of DDR5 memory, and 1 TB of SSD. This is priced at 19999 RMB or $3000 US but has been discounted to 17999 RMB or $2700 US for pre-orders.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on the Lenovo Legion Y9000K is set at its max 175W power limit while the RTX 3070 Ti has been set to 150W. As for the CPU, the performance mode has the CPU running at 120W and the GPU at 174W while the efficiency mode has the GPU running at 55W and the GPU at 148W. The CPU peaks at a maximum of 87C while the GPU peaks at 79C in performance mode. The efficiency mode drops the CPU temps down to 81C but the GPU still runs at 79C.

Lenovo Legion Y9000K Laptop Slides (Image Credits: MyDrivers):







The screen size of the new Lenovo Legion Y9000K laptop offers a 16-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 px, up to 165Hz refresh rates, 500 nits of brightness, and a contrast ratio of 1200:1, as well as a whole 100% color gamut. The laptop measures 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm with a weight of 2.33 kg. It will support two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an RJ-45 network port, and a USB-C port allowing 135W charging. The system packs a high-end vapor chamber cooler with dual Ultra 4.0 fans.

Moving over to the Lenovo Legion Y9000X Laptop series, the laptop also comes in two configs. The flagship features the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with 14 cores, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8 GB GPU, 24 GB of DDR5 memory, and 512 GB of storage space. This configuration costs 11999 RMB or $1800 US but has been discounted to 10999 RMB or $1650 US for pre-orders. The second configuration is mostly the same with the only thing different being the 16 GB of DDR5 memory. The solution costs 10499 RMB or $1550 US (pre-order discount). There's also expected to be a lower-end Core i5 variant with NVIDIA's RTX 3050 Ti GPU priced at around 8499 RMB or $1250 US and a pre-order price of 7499 RMB or $1100 US.

The laptops feature a Pro 4.0 cooling solution, a CNC machined aluminum body, and 135W USB Type-C charging (99.99Wh battery). The display on all Lenovo Legion Y9000X laptops is a 16" panel with a resolution of 2560x1600, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and G-Sync compatibility.

Lenovo Legion Y9000K & Y9000X Laptop Market Slides: