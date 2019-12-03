Leftover Deal: Unlocked Galaxy Note 9 with 128GB Storage $350 off [Was $999]

You can pick up a brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 9, fully unlocked for a price of just $649, marking a marvelous $350 discount.

Galaxy Note 9 is a Super Powerful Smartphone Even in 2019, Grab One with a $350 Discount

Everyone might be talking about the Note 10 these days, but make no mistake, the Note 9 is still a capable phone. So, if you want to buy one right now and happen to have a lot of change lying around, then you can save $350 on a brand new, fully unlocked model, complete with 4G LTE on the carrier of your choice.

This particular Note has a large, 6.4-inch display, and in typical Samsung fashion, it's AMOLED, meaning that it features the deepest blacks and the most vibrant colors on a smartphone display. Furthermore, you can expect 4G LTE, a marvelous set of cameras, 128GB of internal storage and a dope looking Midnight Black finish. It's probably the best Galaxy Note 9 package you can buy right now and now that it's discounted, we see now reason why you shouldn't buy it at all.

The largest battery in a Note, ever. When you have a long lasting battery, you really can go all day and all night

The Note9 has twice as much storage as the Note8, which means more music, more videos, more pictures, and less worry when it comes to space on your phone

The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted

Still amazing on screen, but now the S Pen has more power off screen. Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music

Head over to the link below and grab this deal before it expires. And remember, this deal will last for another 20 hours after which it will return to its original price. Hurry up!

