League of Legends MMO Practically Confirmed by Ex World of Warcraft Lead Systems Designer

Riot fans have been talking about the possibility of a League of Legends MMO for ages. Now, at last, Riot VP of IP and Entertainment Greg Street pretty much acknowledged the existence of this oft-rumored project in a couple of tweets from a few hours ago.

I have news! My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need! Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create. PS We’re hiring

When asked if the 'massive' game was indeed a League of Legends MMO, he went on to confirm it.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Debut Trailer Shown at The Game Awards

It is an MMO — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

Greg Street, also known as Ghostcrawler, is a veteran in the gaming industry. He's been at Riot for quite some time and acted in multiple roles, starting as Lead Game Designer on League of Legends and then doubling down as Design Director, Head of Creative Development, and lastly VP of IP and Entertainment, a role he formally stepped into in October 2019 (at least according to his LinkedIn profile).

Before that, though, he worked at Blizzard Entertainment as Game Designer and Lead Systems Designer on various World of Warcraft expansions, such as Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, and Warlords of Draenor. Needless to say, this makes him well suited to spearheading a League of Legends MMO project. Street also worked for a decade at Ensemble Studios on another beloved franchise, the real-time strategy game Age of Empires; he's credited for his design work on Age of Empires: The Rise of Rome, Age of Empires II: The Conquerors, Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings, Age of Mythology, Age of Mythology: The Titans, Age of Empire III, and Age of Empires III: The Asian Dynasties. Last but not least, Street is credited for design work on Halo Wars.

It may well be a long time before we learn anything concrete on this League of Legends MMO project, but rest assured that we'll keep you up to date with all the latest rumors, leaks, and official news.