Latest Win11 Insider Build Optimizes DX10 & DX11 Games in Windowed & Borderless Windowed Modes

In a new blog post published yesterday, Microsoft unveiled that the latest Windows 11 Insider Build introduces optimizations for DirectX10 and DirectX11 games when played in Windowed or Borderless Windowed modes. This will allow said games, thousands of them according to Microsoft, to support features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AutoHDR. Additionally, the latency will be greatly improved.

This new optimization specifically applies to Windowed and Borderless-Windowed games because when you’re running in Fullscreen, a similar optimization already exists, and this new setting brings a consistent experience no matter which mode you are running in. You don’t need to worry about DX12 games as they already take advantage of the new presentation mode. Specifically, this optimization works by upgrading the legacy presentation model used by a game to a modern one. If you’re wondering more about the various models and how they impact performance, check out our dev blog here which dives deeper. More technically, we are moving apps from the legacy blt-model presentation to modern flip-model. Many games already take advantage of modern flip-model, but this new optimization will allow thousands of games to benefit as well. But we called this an optimization, so it does more than just unlock stellar gaming features. Flip model generally results in lower latency. Reducing latency means getting your game’s frames to the screen as fast as possible.

You'll have the chance to opt out of the windowed games optimizations on a per-app/game basis, by the way.

In a separate blog post, Microsoft also revealed that the Xbox HDR Game Calibration App will soon be available on Windows, too. It will feature the same three test patterns, recommended by the HDR Gaming Interest Group for an optimal HDR experience: