Latest WhatsApp Update Adds Rich Document Previews

We are all aware of the fact that WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular and best messaging apps out there and while it does lack some features as compared to its competition, Meta is constantly working on adding new and improved features that make an overall improvement in the user experience. For instance, WhatsApp is now rolling out a new update that brings improved document previews.

WhatsApp Decides to Make Some Quality of Life Improvements

The change was supported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now getting new and improved previews for documents. For those who don't know, up until now, whenever you shared a document like PDF, JPEG, or Doc, WhatsApp only showed a generic preview displaying the file type and file name. That means that you had to open the document to figure out what the contents of that document are. However, with the latest beta, the app now displays a rich preview, giving you a look at what's inside.

At the moment, the previews you do get are of a really low quality. This is more or less because of how the feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp but we are hopeful to see properly optimized previews that actually represent the resolution of the image or the file that is being sent.

For those wondering, the new document preview UI is rolling out with the latest WhatsApp beta update and it is important to note that the feature is not widely available on the stable channel, at the moment. If you have not received the update, you can always download and sideload the app from APKMirror and start using the latest feature.

Considering how WhatsApp has been busy adding new features to their app, it is nice to see more incoming. The app is also getting iMessage-style reactions in the future, and the ability to transfer chants from Android to iOS. Let us know what more features you are looking forward to.