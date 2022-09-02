Menu
Latest Mesa3D Update Reveals Intel’s Entire Desktop & Mobility Arc Lineup Based on DG2 GPUs

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 2, 2022
The most recent Mesa3D Project update has published the complete series of Intel Arc mobile and desktop GPUs including Arc Pro, and Flex based on the DG2 architecture. The listing is the first time we see the lineup of Intel's DG2 architecture GPUs and the newest Intel Flex in one place.

Three series of DG2-based Intel Arc GPU listings appear in Mesa Project's latest update

The open-source graphics driver for Linux, Mesa3D, now lists all released and unreleased mobile and desktop graphics cards from Intel, including A3, A5, and A7 GPUs. The OpenGL and Vulkan Mesa3D driver update also reveals the complete list of Arc Pro workstation GPUs and Flex datacenter GPU series. The Flex GPU was previously known as Arctic Sound M by Intel.

The DG2 and Alchemist GPU list below shows all GPUs IDs available:

  • 0x5690 – Arc A770M Graphics
  • 0x5691 – Arc A730M Graphics
  • 0x5692 – Arc A550M Graphics
  • 0x5693 – Arc A370M Graphics
  • 0x5694 – Arc A350M Graphics
  • 0x56a0 – Arc A770 Graphics
  • 0x56a1 – Arc A750 Graphics
  • 0x56a2 – Arc A580 Graphics
  • 0x56a5 – Arc A380 Graphics
  • 0x56a6 – Arc A310 Graphics
  • 0x56b0 – Arc Pro A30M Graphics
  • 0x56b1 – Arc Pro A40/A50 Graphics
  • 0x56c0 – Data Center GPU Flex Series 170 Graphics
  • 0x56c1 – Data Center GPU Flex Series 140 Graphics

In the list, several IDs are not connected to GPUs, which could mean that Intel is planning to reveal new graphics cards soon or that the company dropped some designs before the launch. This practice of having unknown device IDs available for products ensures that the company can have additional product IDs that a company can use if they develop a component before and during an architecture's lifespan, especially before the next series.

Intel Arc A770M High-End Laptop GPU Almost Matches NVIDIA's RTX 3070M In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark 1

Interestingly, the list reveals a DG2-G12 GPU, which is still not officially confirmed by Intel. The DG2-G12 listed as SOC3 and DG2-256 could mean that the GPU falls under the 16 Xe-Core GPU category, which is lesser than the G10 version.

Also, one of the listed SKUs is labeled as "Intel Graphics." The rumor is that this particular SKU is the new A200M mobile GPU and will be Intel's take on a competitor for the NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Arc A770MXe-HPG 512EUArc ACM-G10512 EUs409616 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit120-150W
Arc A730MXe-HPG 384EUArc ACM-G10384 EUs307212 GB GDDR614 Gbps192-bit80-120W
Arc A550MXe-HPG 256EUArc ACM-G10256 EUs20488 GB GDDR614 Gbps128-bit60-80W
Arc A370MXe-HPG 128EUArc ACM-G11128 EUs10244 GB GDDR614 Gbps64-bit35-50W
Arc A350MXe-HPG 96EUArc ACM-G1196 EUs7684 GB GDDR614 Gbps64-bit25-35W

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPriceStatus
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USOfficially Announced
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 USOfficially Announced
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 USOfficially Launched
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 USConfirmed Through Leak

News Sources: Phoronix, @Kepler_L2 on Twitter, VideoCardz

