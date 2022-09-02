Latest Mesa3D Update Reveals Intel’s Entire Desktop & Mobility Arc Lineup Based on DG2 GPUs

The most recent Mesa3D Project update has published the complete series of Intel Arc mobile and desktop GPUs including Arc Pro, and Flex based on the DG2 architecture. The listing is the first time we see the lineup of Intel's DG2 architecture GPUs and the newest Intel Flex in one place.

The open-source graphics driver for Linux, Mesa3D, now lists all released and unreleased mobile and desktop graphics cards from Intel, including A3, A5, and A7 GPUs. The OpenGL and Vulkan Mesa3D driver update also reveals the complete list of Arc Pro workstation GPUs and Flex datacenter GPU series. The Flex GPU was previously known as Arctic Sound M by Intel.

The DG2 and Alchemist GPU list below shows all GPUs IDs available:

0x5690 – Arc A770M Graphics

0x5691 – Arc A730M Graphics

0x5692 – Arc A550M Graphics

0x5693 – Arc A370M Graphics

0x5694 – Arc A350M Graphics

0x56a0 – Arc A770 Graphics

0x56a1 – Arc A750 Graphics

0x56a2 – Arc A580 Graphics

0x56a5 – Arc A380 Graphics

0x56a6 – Arc A310 Graphics

0x56b0 – Arc Pro A30M Graphics

0x56b1 – Arc Pro A40/A50 Graphics

0x56c0 – Data Center GPU Flex Series 170 Graphics

0x56c1 – Data Center GPU Flex Series 140 Graphics

In the list, several IDs are not connected to GPUs, which could mean that Intel is planning to reveal new graphics cards soon or that the company dropped some designs before the launch. This practice of having unknown device IDs available for products ensures that the company can have additional product IDs that a company can use if they develop a component before and during an architecture's lifespan, especially before the next series.

Interestingly, the list reveals a DG2-G12 GPU, which is still not officially confirmed by Intel. The DG2-G12 listed as SOC3 and DG2-256 could mean that the GPU falls under the 16 Xe-Core GPU category, which is lesser than the G10 version.

Also, one of the listed SKUs is labeled as "Intel Graphics." The rumor is that this particular SKU is the new A200M mobile GPU and will be Intel's take on a competitor for the NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics.

Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A770M Xe-HPG 512EU Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs 4096 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 120-150W Arc A730M Xe-HPG 384EU Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs 3072 12 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 192-bit 80-120W Arc A550M Xe-HPG 256EU Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs 2048 8 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W Arc A370M Xe-HPG 128EU Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W Arc A350M Xe-HPG 96EU Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs 768 4 GB GDDR6 14 Gbps 64-bit 25-35W

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

