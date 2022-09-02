Latest Mesa3D Update Reveals Intel’s Entire Desktop & Mobility Arc Lineup Based on DG2 GPUs

The most recent Mesa3D Project update has published the complete series of Intel Arc mobile and desktop GPUs including Arc Pro, and Flex based on the DG2 architecture. The listing is the first time we see the lineup of Intel's DG2 architecture GPUs and the newest Intel Flex in one place.
Three series of DG2-based Intel Arc GPU listings appear in Mesa Project's latest update
The open-source graphics driver for Linux, Mesa3D, now lists all released and unreleased mobile and desktop graphics cards from Intel, including A3, A5, and A7 GPUs. The OpenGL and Vulkan Mesa3D driver update also reveals the complete list of Arc Pro workstation GPUs and Flex datacenter GPU series. The Flex GPU was previously known as Arctic Sound M by Intel.
The DG2 and Alchemist GPU list below shows all GPUs IDs available:
- 0x5690 – Arc A770M Graphics
- 0x5691 – Arc A730M Graphics
- 0x5692 – Arc A550M Graphics
- 0x5693 – Arc A370M Graphics
- 0x5694 – Arc A350M Graphics
- 0x56a0 – Arc A770 Graphics
- 0x56a1 – Arc A750 Graphics
- 0x56a2 – Arc A580 Graphics
- 0x56a5 – Arc A380 Graphics
- 0x56a6 – Arc A310 Graphics
- 0x56b0 – Arc Pro A30M Graphics
- 0x56b1 – Arc Pro A40/A50 Graphics
- 0x56c0 – Data Center GPU Flex Series 170 Graphics
- 0x56c1 – Data Center GPU Flex Series 140 Graphics
In the list, several IDs are not connected to GPUs, which could mean that Intel is planning to reveal new graphics cards soon or that the company dropped some designs before the launch. This practice of having unknown device IDs available for products ensures that the company can have additional product IDs that a company can use if they develop a component before and during an architecture's lifespan, especially before the next series.
Interestingly, the list reveals a DG2-G12 GPU, which is still not officially confirmed by Intel. The DG2-G12 listed as SOC3 and DG2-256 could mean that the GPU falls under the 16 Xe-Core GPU category, which is lesser than the G10 version.
Also, one of the listed SKUs is labeled as "Intel Graphics." The rumor is that this particular SKU is the new A200M mobile GPU and will be Intel's take on a competitor for the NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics.
Intel Arc A-Series Mobility GPU Lineup:
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Arc A770M
|Xe-HPG 512EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs
|4096
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|120-150W
|Arc A730M
|Xe-HPG 384EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|384 EUs
|3072
|12 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|192-bit
|80-120W
|Arc A550M
|Xe-HPG 256EU
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs
|2048
|8 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|128-bit
|60-80W
|Arc A370M
|Xe-HPG 128EU
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs
|1024
|4 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|64-bit
|35-50W
|Arc A350M
|Xe-HPG 96EU
|Arc ACM-G11
|96 EUs
|768
|4 GB GDDR6
|14 Gbps
|64-bit
|25-35W
Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Price
|Status
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|225W
|$349-$399 US
|Officially Announced
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|225W
|$349-$399 US
|Confirmed Through Leak
|Arc A750
|Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|448 EUs (TBD)
|3584 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|225W
|$299-$349 US
|Officially Announced
|Arc A580
|Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs (TBD)
|2048 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|128-bit
|175W
|$200-$299 US
|Confirmed Through Leak
|Arc A380
|Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs
|1024
|6 GB GDDR6
|15.5 Gbps
|96-bit
|75W
|$129-$139 US
|Officially Launched
|Arc A310
|Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|64 EUs (TBD)
|512 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|75W
|$59-$99 US
|Confirmed Through Leak
