L.A. Noire Creators Working on AAA Open World VR Game for Rockstar

Some of the creators of L.A. Noire founded a new game development company after Team Bondi closed down. Called Video Games Deluxe and based in Sydney as well, it was established by Team Bondi founder Brendan McNamara and kept a close relationship to Rockstar in the last few years, working on L.A. Noire: The V.R. Case Files, released in 2017 for PC (alongside non-VR remastered versions of the original game) and last year for PlayStation 4.

Now, Video Games Deluxe posted a LinkedIn update informing prospective employees that the development team is now working on a triple-A open world VR game on behalf of Rockstar Games.

Having finished the critically well received L.A. Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar. 2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project. We have a number of job openings in our Sydney studio including Senior Programmers, Engine Programmer, Designer and Animator. If you are interested in one of these positions or would like two speak to someone who works here about VGD please get in touch.

That's certainly a surprising move from Rockstar. L.A. Noire: The V.R. Case Files didn't have the warmest of receptions and it remains to this day the only VR game published by the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption makers.

Additionally, the Virtual Reality market is still quite small for Rockstar's standards, which is accustomed to billions of revenue from its biggest titles. Then again, VR adoption is expected to grow in the next five years or so, and with the project just starting up, Rockstar might be betting that the market will be much more favorable once the game is complete.

Needless to say, we'll keep a close eye on this new AAA open world VR project from the makers of L.A. Noire. Stay tuned!