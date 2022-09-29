KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB Memory Offers Up To DDR5-6200 Speeds & 32 GB Capacities

KLEVV has revealed its latest high-performance DDR5 overclocking and gaming memory, the CRAS XR5 RGB.

KLEVV unveils the company's newest CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 gaming memory, delivering fantastic performance and a high level of dependability

Designed to be compatible with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake desktop CPUs and Intel Z690 chipset mobos, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory delivers cutting-edge DDR5 tech with unbelievable performance.

Reaching high above the realms of memory technology while focusing on craftsmanship, KLEVV demonstrates superior product design language and engineering knowledge with the company's newest flagship CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory, created to empower overclockers, PC enthusiasts, gamers, and professional content creators with staggering performance.

Through laborious research & development, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory is built with premium components. The new memory from KLEVV delivers impressive data transfer speeds with ultimate overclocking ability, smashing the boundaries of previous-generation memory kits by a significant margin.

KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 gaming memory. Image source: KLEVV.

Available in 32GB kits (16GBx2 in a dual channel pack), users can choose from either 6000MT/s or 6200MT/s speed alternatives, depending on their choice. The CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory provides unrivaled performance when gaming or creating content offering users the leading edge over any competition.

Built-in PMIC, On-die ECC, & 10-layer PCB board for better power management, resilience, and virtue, the new KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory is QVL tested and compatible with well-known and highly used mainstream motherboards.

Furthermore, the support of Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) 3.0 technology for optimized settings furnishes the hassleless one-click overclocking power. Rigidly tested for compatibility and fine-tuned for specific performance, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory brings futuristic overclocking potential on demand.

Integrating the design elements of KLEVV's signature CRAS XR series identified by the Red Dot Award, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory is constructed with a unique circular and translucent light diffuser bar while adding a white color tone on its aluminum heatsink. The progressive design integration maintains unmatched aesthetic charm, created to impress with stylish visual flair in any PC build, flawlessly displaying precision craftsmanship, and reaches the height of product design mastery of KLEVV.

KLEVV CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 gaming memory. Image source: KLEVV.

Compatible with the RGB control software of motherboard and gaming peripheral brands, the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory permits users full access to endless RGB effects for an immersive experience for users looking to add a splash of color to their next big build.

Rigorously-tuned dependability, meticulous component selection, and clever design elements focused on performance and durability make the CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory nearly unbeatable. Also, peace of mind limited lifetime warranty gives consumers another layer of protection to ensure the memory can be fully compatible with their system throughout its lifespan and complete potential upgrades in the future.

The CRAS XR5 RGB DDR5 memory is anticipated to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. KLEVV products are distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Germany. Customers may visit Amazon sites for online purchases.

FORMAT 288 Pin DDR5 Unbuffered DIMM CAPACITY 32GB(16GBx2) SPEED/ TIMING/ VOLTAGE 6000MT/s 40-40-40-76 @1.3V 6200MT/s 40-42-42-78 @1.3V DIMENSION 137.4(L) x 42.5(W) x 8.3(H) mm WARRANTY Limited Lifetime Warranty

