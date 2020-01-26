Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND Secret Area Can be Fully Explored Through a Glitch

A new secret area introduced in the Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC can be fully explored through a glitch.

The new area, which is the location of the DLC's secret boss, can be accessed by using Data Greeting mode and exploiting a glitch. A new video that can be watched on YouTube details how to access the area, but it includes massive spoilers so avoid watching if you have yet to play and complete the DLC and see everything it has to offer.

The Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC isn't the only piece of new content to have hit the game last week. A new update has been released for the game on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before the DLC's launch, adding new Keyblades as well as six combo abilities for Sora, which work great and expand combat possibilities.

Among the most interesting additions of the Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC are the Limit Cut Bosses. These are new versions of the Organization XIII members coming with new attacks and patterns. Master Xehanort and Xion have been described by Square Enix as the most challenging of all members.

Kingdom Hearts III, released last year on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, brought a conclusion to the story arc introduced in the original PlayStation 2 game.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The ReMIND DLC is now available on both platforms as well.