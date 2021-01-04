Kingdom Come Deliverance to Release Next Month on Switch – Rumor

Kingdom Come Deliverance, the role-playing game developed by Warhorse Studios, is apparently releasing on Nintendo Switch very soon.

The Official Nintendo Japanese website is listing the game with a February 18th release date. According to the website, the game will also get a physical release.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, there's a good chance that the Kingdom Come Deliverance Nintendo Switch listing isn't a mistake, as Japanese magazine Famitsu is also listing the game with the same release date, as reported on Reddit.

Kingdom Come Deliverance released back in February 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. While the game is far from being perfect, it is an engaging RPG featuring a great, historically-accurate setting and non-linear story.

A living, medieval world that dynamically responds to your actions but Exists without you

Realistic & extensive medieval combat. As close as you ever wanted to get to the real thing

Intriguing story based on historical events inspired by the real-world challenge

Exceptional level of graphic detail with a dynamic AI system, day and night cycles and changing weather patterns

Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Blood and gore, intense violence, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, use of alcohol

Kingdom Come Deliverance is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We will let you know if the game indeed releases on Nintendo Switch next month as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.