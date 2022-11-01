KFA2 GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X GPU Listed By Spanish Retailer For $1700 US,

KFA2 GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X GPU is spotted online on Spanish retailer COOLMOD for $1,699.95 (VAT included in price). The new custom graphics card is currently out of stock on the website but shows us the latest KFA2 card for the RTX 4080 series.

KFA2 GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB GDDR6X graphics card appears on a Spanish retailer, other RTX 4080 cards also show up online

More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 series GPUs from AIBs are appearing almost weekly, with this new graphics card to come from partner KFA2. The new KFA2 RTX 4080 GPU offers a 16-pin PCIe 5.0 connector with 9768 CUDA cores and a 2505 MHz boost clock. Memory speeds are clocked at 22.4 Gbps with a bandwidth of 716.8 GB/s. Interestingly, KFA2 states that with the Xtreme Tuner Plus software, users can expect a 1-Click OC Clock of 2520 MHz.

The company states that they have implemented the exclusive EXTREME thermal cooling kit. The graphics card also uses a brand-new WINGS 2.0 design for adequate cooling dissipation by increasing the fan height to 20mm (three 102mm fans) with aRGB support and an enlarged backplate exhaust. KFA2 also includes the Dark Obelisk GPU support pillar, providing aRGB but also a magnetic flip to assist with holding the GPU in place.

The dimensions with and without brackets are:

352 x 153 x 66 (with stand)

336 x 138 x 66 (without stand)

GAframeas included three DisplayPorts and a single HDMI port for connectivity, a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320px, up to four monitor capabilities, the ability to tune the card via the XTREME TUNER 1.0 mobile app, and the PC app.

Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 listings on Proshop. Image source: Proshop via VideoCardz.

In another area of the world, Finland has also begun selling the RTX 4080 GPUs, but the VAT costs in the country are recorded to be the highest seen so far, coming in at 24%. In comparing the recently launched RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs, the price difference is €1,999 ($1,975.40) and €1,509 ($1,491.19).

The website Proshop in Finland displays several models, with the highest priced graphics card being the ASUS ROG STRIX OC (€1,970)and the lowest being the Inno3D RTX 4080 X3 (€1,620). Following is the full list of custom cards with their prices:

Inno3D RTX 4080 X3 - 1619.90 Euros

1619.90 Euros Inno3D RTX 4080 X3 OC - 1669.90 Euros

1669.90 Euros MSI RTX 4080 Gaming Trio - 1699.90 Euros

1699.90 Euros Inno3D RTX 4080 iChill X3 - 1749.90 Euros

1749.90 Euros MSI RTX 4080 Gaming X Trio - 1769.90 Euros

1769.90 Euros ASUS RTX 4080 TUF Gaming - 1809.90 Euros

1809.90 Euros ASUS RTX 4080 TUF Gaming OC - 1829.90 Euros

1829.90 Euros MSI RTX 4080 SUPRIM X - 1869.90 Euros

1869.90 Euros Inno3D RTX 4080 iChill Black - 1899.90 Euros

1899.90 Euros ASUS RTX 4080 ROG STRIX - 1959.90 Euros

1959.90 Euros ASUS RTX 4080 ROG STRIX OC - 1969.90 Euros

With NVIDIA launching the primary RTX 4080 GPU on the 16th of next month, it looks like several retailers are selling out quickly with anticipation of the newest Ada Lovelace architecture-based GPU.

News Sources: COOLMOD, VideoCardz