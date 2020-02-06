KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Is Up For Massive Discounts For A Few Days – Avail Now
VPNs are very expensive but they are absolutely essential for privacy and security. No matter who you are, you will always be at risk of a breach if you don’t take your security seriously. Wccftech is offering amazing discount offers on the Lifetime Subscription of KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. The offers will give your security for a number of devices based on your subscription. The discount will expire in less than a week, so avail it right away. With the help of this amazing offer you will be secure for life.
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription features
This amazing VPN won’t compromise your browsing speeds. You will be able to enjoy unrestricted web access in a secure manner. This VPN is being used by over 10 million users all around the world. It is highly reviewed and rated and you will not regret investing in this VPN. Here are highlights of what the KeepSolid VPN Unlimited has in store for you:
- Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi
- Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits
- Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong.
- Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise
- Access streaming servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now
- Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers
- Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.
- Convenient management of connected devices
- Includes torrent (P2P) servers
- Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms
- Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
- Zero log policy
- Proprietary apps for all platforms
- Unlimited traffic and connection speed
- 24/7 customer support
System Requirements
- Android 4.1 and later
- mac OS 10.11 and later
- macOS 10.10 (standalone version of the app)
- iOS 9.0 and later
- iPhone 5S or later
- Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
- Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 8.0, Ubuntu 14.04+
- Windows Phone 8.1 (including Update 1)
- Google Chrome
- Mozilla Firefox
- Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish
- This service is available for setting up on WiFi routers
- This product is available to residents of the UAE, China, and Russia
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Restrictions: use on up to 5/10 devices simultaneously; you can deactivate devices at any time (1 per week), to free a slot for a new device to have 5/10 total activated at a time
- VPN works with torrents on US-California 1, Canada-Ontario, Romania, Luxembourg & France servers
- Updates included
Original Price KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription:
5 devices: $499.99 I 10 devices: $525
