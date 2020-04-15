Keeper Unlimited Password Manager Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Get Your Subscriptions Right Away

Password managers are really helpful especially if you are someone with a very strong online presence. It doesn’t only imply to social media platforms, you need it for your university accounts, office platforms, blogs, etc. Having one password for all the sites is a huge security risk and having a different one is a huge hassle. This problem will only go away with a reliable password manager. Wccftech is offering limited time discount offers on the subscriptions of Keeper Unlimited Password Manager. The offers will expire soon, so avail them right away.

Keeper Unlimited Password Manager features

You need a manager no matter how many times you tell yourself that you are fine without one. Here are highlights of what the Keeper Unlimited Password Manager has in store for you:

Store unlimited passwords & access on any device you use

Generate strong, random passwords

Autofill your passwords w/ KeeperFill®

Store & access unlimited payment and identity information

Log in w/ Fingerprint & Face ID

Share passwords, files & photos w/ friends and family

Add up to 5 emergency contacts

Improve security w/ Two-Factor Authentication

Access 24/7 support

System Requirements

Desktop: Mac, Windows, or Linux

Browser: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, IE, Edge, Opera

iOS 10.0 or later, compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Android 5.0 or later

Important Details

Length of access: 1-year/ 2-years/ 3-years (depending on subscription)

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: unlimited

Access options: desktop & mobile

Software version: v14.12.4 (desktop), v14.0.6 (browser), v14.9.1 (iOS), v14.5.31.1 (Android)

Updates included

This manager is relied on by people all around the world. It has been heavily reviewed and rated very highly. So don’t waste time and get the deals right away!

Original Price Keeper Unlimited Password Manager:

1-year: $29.99 I 2-years: $59.99 I 3-years: $89.99

Wccftech Discount Price Keeper Unlimited Password Manager:

1-year: $23.99 I 2-years: $41.99 I 3-years: $53.99