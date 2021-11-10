Jump Force to Be Removed From Digital Stores In February 2022; Online Service to End in August

Jump Force will be removed from all digital stores at the start of February 2022, Bandai Namco confirmed today.

The Japanese publisher revealed today that the game developed by Spike Chunsoft will no longer be available digitally on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch starting from February 7th. All DLC content will also be delisted.

After February 7, the following content will no longer be available for purchase digitally: Jump Force for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam)

Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Switch

Character Pack 1 to 14

Character Pass 1 to 2

JF Medal

Even after getting delisted from digital stores, the game will continue to be playable online until August 24th, when online services will be terminated.

Logging in to the multiplayer lobby

Online events

Clan functions

Viewing the Notice Board

Viewing the leaderboards

Accepting Rewards from the Reward Center

In-game Store

Premium Shop (only this function will be available until August 1, 2022)

Online Ranked Match

Jump Force launched back in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One before getting ported to Switch. The game does suffer from a variety of issues, but it can still be fun to play, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

Jump Force has major problems, but it can actually be really fun. It feels tedious when playing missions, and repetitive at times in combat. But using your favourite characters' abilities in battle remains fun throughout. It's going to be an acquired taste, but anime fans will actually find a lot to enjoy here. Just stick to the online play, where you can remain blissfully ignorant of the awful cutscenes and animation.

Jump Force is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The game will no longer be available digitally starting from February 7th.