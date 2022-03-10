JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Announced For PC and Consoles

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, a new and improved version of the fighting game developed by CyberConnect 2, has been announced for PC and consoles.

The new version of the game, which has been announced during the latest State of Play, will release on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series x, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch during Fall 2022. The game will revamp the original in several different ways with the introduction of new combos and a tag-team system and it will feature 50 characters taken from all of all the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure story arcs.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R introduces a completely revamped and improved version of the fight system first introduced in 2013, upping the tempo with hit stops, dashes, intricate new combos, and an all-new “Support Attack” tag-team battle system. Game modes consist of All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. The main mode, All-Star Battle Mode, features classic clashes between heroes from prior games in addition to all-new battles, offering more than 100 different battles for players to experience. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R also offers a range of customizable and collectible skins along with unique illustrations that players can unlock and play in Gallery Mode.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R launches later this year on PC and consoles.