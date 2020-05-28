Ivacy VPN Subscriptions Are Up For Huge Discounts For A Few Days – Avail Now
VPNs are the real deal especially now that we spend most of our times on the internet. They will keep your private and allow you an unrestricted web access. It is a smart move to get yourself subscriptions to the only the best VPNs in the market. Unfortunately good VPNs don’t come cheap. So, what should we do? Wccftech is offering amazing discounts on the Ivacy VPN Subscriptions. The offers will expire really soon, so avail them right away.
Ivacy VPN Subscriptions features
Using this amazing subscription is going to help you enjoy complete anonymity without having to sacrifice your internet speeds. It is a highly rated and reviewed VPN and is a great favorite all around the world. Here are highlights of what the Ivacy VPN Subscriptions have in store for you:
- Lock down your browsing w/ powerful 256-bit encryption
- Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity
- Quick-connect to 1,000+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries
- Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi
- Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance
- Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves
- Overcome ISP speed throttling & port blocking
- Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world
- Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices
- Log in on 5 devices simultaneously
- Strict No Logging Policy!
System Requirements
- Windows 7 or later (32 bit to 64 bit), 2GB RAM
- MacOS 10.1 or later
- Linux
- iOS 10 or later
- Android 4.03 or later
- Router
- Kindle
- Roku
- OpenELEC
- PS4, Xbox
- Blackberry
- Raspberry Pi
Important Details
- Length of access: 1/2/5 years
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 5
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Advanced IPsec & IKEV protocols
- Virus protection
- Smart connect feature
- Military-grade 256-Bit encryption
- 1000+ servers in 100+ locations
- Internet kill switch
- High-speed downloading
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Dedicated Kodi app
- P2P support
- Based in Singapore
- Not based in an "Enemy of the Internet" or "14 Eyes" country
- Updates included
Original Price Ivacy VPN Subscriptions:
1-year: $119.40 I 2-years: $238.8 I 5-years: $597
Wccftech Discount Price Ivacy VPN Subscriptions:
1-year: $21.99 I 2-years: $31.99 I 5-years: $39.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter