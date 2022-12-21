iPhone SE 4 Likely Cancelled Due To Higher Manufacturing Cost And Lower Demand

Apple was previously rumored to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2024 with a major redesign. However, it seems the company might abandon its mass production plans due to higher manufacturing costs and lower-than-expected shipments. Scroll down to read more details on why Apple might cancel the iPhone SE 4 and what you should expect.

Apple might see fit to cancel or delay the iPhone SE 4 due to lower shipments and higher production cost

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in a series of tweets today that Apple will likely cancel or delay the iPhone SE 4 due to lower demand and higher component prices. The shipments for middle and lower-tier smartphones like the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Plus remain lower than what Apple had anticipated, according to Kuo.

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

It was previously rumored that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a design similar to the iPhone XR. If Apple does plan to bring the new design to the SE lineup, Kuo mentions that it will require higher costs and selling prices compared to the iPhone SE 3. Henceforth, Apple would have to "reconsider the product positioning and return on investment" for the iPhone SE 4. The analyst also suggests that Apple would have to cut down on unnecessary product development costs in order to pierce through the "challenges of the global economic recession in 2023."

As mentioned earlier, Apple was previously expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. If Apple goes ahead with its plans, the device will look quite similar to the iPhone XR. What this means is that the company will move away from Touch ID in the Power button. The company could either use Face ID in the notch or house a Touch ID authentication system in the Power button.

Apple's iPhone XR

As for the rest of the design, the iPhone SE 4 will launch with a bigger 6.1-inch display with a notch. The display type is unclear at this point as analyst Ross Young coined that the company has not decided between the OLED and LCD panels for the device. Since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Do you think Apple will cancel iPhone SE 4? Let us know in the comments.