Apple’s iPhone Lineup Dominated the Premium Market in Every Region Imaginable for 2021

The premium smartphone market continued to grow in 2021, and as most of you expected, Apple’s iPhone lineup took the top spot in six global regions.

Premium Smartphone Category in New Research Defined as More Than $400

New data from Counterpoint Research suggests that the premium smartphone market is outpacing the entire market, as it grew 24 percent year-over-year in 2021 to reach the highest level yet. The premium smartphone market also outran the overall smartphone market by seven percent during the same period, and it also contributed to 27 percent of the entire shipments run for the period.

As for why the premium handset market is doing well, it is not just about wanting the best of the best. Demand for 5G-ready smartphones has picked up, with Apple doing significantly well when it launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 families. However, it was only in 2022 did the company launch a more affordable option called the iPhone SE with 5G capabilities.

“In terms of OEMs, Apple continued to lead the market, reaching the 60% sales share mark for the first time since 2017 driven by strong 5G upgrades for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. The delayed launch of Apple devices in 2020 also pushed demand to 2021. Apple, with its strong brand power, is in the best position to gain Huawei’s premium smartphone users. This is also indicated by Apple’s growth in China, where the brand reached its highest ever market share in Q4 2021. Apple was the top OEM in the premium segment in every region in 2021.”

Apple’s closest rival in the smartphone business, Samsung, secured second place in every market except China and India.

“Samsung’s sales grew 6% YoY in the segment, but the OEM lost share. The S21 performed better than the pandemic-hit S20. The Galaxy Z Fold and the Flip series, which were launched in H2 2021, also performed well, especially in South Korea, North America and Western Europe. However, these gains were somewhat traded off due to the lack of a new Note series and an FE series refresh in 2021. Component shortages also affected the brand’s supply.”

Google’s Pixel series is now the third-biggest brand in the U.S., but it will take a while before the advertising giant becomes a force to be reckoned with. For the time being, Apple and Samsung will continue to generate the bulk of revenue from the premium smartphone market, but when we talk about a majority market share, Apple does not appear to have any competition in this space.

News Source: Counterpoint Research