If you are looking to save some money, all $100 of it, then skip the new iPhone SE and go for a renewed iPhone 8 instead.

On paper, the iPhone SE is a superior smartphone than the iPhone 8 in certain ways. And with a starting price of $399, it's great value for money as well. But, if you are still looking to save some money then Amazon has your back today with a deal on a renewed iPhone 8.

A renewed device ships with at least 80% battery health, features very minor cosmetic imperfections and is very close to a new one. It does not ship with the official accessories but the device has been properly inspected to function properly.

With that out of the way, let's have a quick look at the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 features Apple's powerful A11 Bionic chip, 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch and True Tone, wireless charging, water-resistance, a stellar set of cameras and a Touch ID Home button which many people still love. And it runs Apple's latest software update too, so you can reap the benefits of all the latest software features without any sort of sacrifice.

Overall, the iPhone 8 is a great smartphone and offers everything you need for a complete 'iPhone experience.' And this model is fully unlocked, so you can switch between carriers any way you like, complete will LTE support.

Buy Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $299