iPhone 14 Pro Review Roundup: An Excellent Achievement in Every Way

Furqan Shahid
Sep 14, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design, Functionality Get a Closer Look in These Hands-on Videos

The day is finally here and the iPhone 14 Pro reviews are finally out of embargo. Every year, Apple releases the new iPhone and leaves a lot of details behind for us to find out and this year was no different. Although the base variants did not seem like that big of an upgrade, the iPhone 14 Pro variants were a real treat.

Today has been a week since Apple announced these phones and we now have our reviews from some of the most trusted people in the industry, and yes, the iPhone 14 Pro series is a game changer and nothing short of an achievement in the smartphone industry.

Peter McKinnon, MKBHD, Mrwhosetheboss All Recommend iPhone 14 Pro and We Couldn't Agree More

We are going to start with Peter McKinnon, photographer, YouTuber, filmmaker, and all-around cool guy. I have been religiously following him ever since I stumbled upon his channel and if there is something about him, it is that he knows what he is doing. He's decided to put the iPhone 14 Pro against his Canon R5, and well, the results are rather astonishing.

You can have a look at the video yourself.

McKinnon has talked about how smartphone tech has advanced to a point where you no longer need to have a more advanced camera when all you can do is right in your pocket in the form of your phone. McKinnon's review is more focused on the actual camera capabilities (both photo and video) of the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the entirety of the phone but as far as the camera is concerned, I do not think you can get better than this, at least for now.

So now, let's make things interesting because Mrwhosetheboss also released a video but in his video, he compared the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro with the one that is found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

He tested the cameras on both phones across 12 different categories, out of which, the iPhone 14 Pro managed to win 7, with Samsung only winning in 2, and the remaining 3 being a tie. It is safe to say that Samsung and the rest of the Android OEMs will have to work really, really hard to match the iPhone.

The last review that caught my attention is from none other than MKBHD who went into full detail and talked about every aspect of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Marques started the video with the performance in which he discussed how the new A16 Bionic benchmarked a lot similar to the A15 Bionic, and that is not a bad thing because the performance overall, including the animations, remains rock solid across the board. You also get reliable, all-day battery life.

Moving further, the display is talked about in detail. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max now ship with better displays with higher resolution, higher peak brightness, and everything else. However, the higher peak brightness is the best thing because you can actually notice it properly in high-brightness situations.

The iPhone 14 Pro's display has the new Dynamic Island and AOD, both of which are thoroughly and cleverly implemented to a point that these features should put Android OEMs to shame because they can no longer release half-baked features and call it a day. However, Marques did make a note that the AOD on the iPhone 14 Pro does not allow a lot of customization as it offers no customization and has a hit on the battery life "slightly more" than he expected.

Now coming to Dynamic Island, Marques does talk about how the feature is minor when you look at things from a larger lens but the implementation is done in an excellent way as it allows you to quickly access a lot of information by just tapping the Dynamic Island. Sure, it might be an eyesore but you can actually get access to over 30 things with beautiful animations; the Dynamic Island works really well and works straight out of the box, so you do not have to worry about the implementation. You just have to work your way around understanding the positioning. Needless to say, Dynamic Island is going to be the most copied feature on Android phones coming forward.

Marques' thoughts on the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro remain the same as the opinions that we have heard before. The new cameras are genuinely really good and Android OEMs, especially, Samsung, can no longer go ahead and claim to have the best camera.

The Action Mode is fun to use, but there are some finicky details about it and it is more of a niche feature but hey, it is nice to have. Shooting in Pro Raw will deliver files that will be over 70MB. The camera does not shoot in 8K. However, it is not that useful, to begin with.

Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro is still among the most expensive phones, but at the end of the day, if you are looking at other phones that you can get at the same price. However, you are now getting the best camera, the best display, and an excellent overall ecosystem.

The iPhone 14 Pro series is a testament to the fact that Android OEMs can no longer sit and release phones every year with iterative upgrades.

