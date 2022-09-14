iPhone 14 Pro Max Gets Fully Unboxed Ahead of Official Sale

The iPhone 14 Pro series went official a week ago, and just as expected, the phones ended up becoming the hottest offerings from Apple this time. Being an Android user, I do love the new Dynamic Island and if you have been wanting to get your hands on something similar and something that delivers that sort of experience, the good news is that Apple has you covered.

However, what's important to know is that the phones are still not available for sale. Sure, you can preorder them right now, but the deliveries do not start until September 16, later this month and of course, these delivery dates can vary based on the region.

Can't Wait for Your iPhone 14 Pro? Someone in China Already Has Their Hands on It

That brings us to the fact that someone in China not only got their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro Max but also made an entire hands-on video showing the phone from all angles. You can look at the images below.

It is safe to say that if you have been waiting for a proper hands-on, these images should give you an idea. However, if you want more, there is a video as well that shows the iPhone 14 Pro Max in action and the Dynamic Island, as well.

Even though the video is in Chinese, it does give you a very good understanding of how the iPhone 14 Pro Max is going to look in the hands; it surely is a massive device, and Dynamic Island is proudly and unapologetically showing itself, which is one thing that we do not really mind. Just think of it as a notch but wider.

As said before, the iPhone 14 Pro series is currently available for preorders and the shipping will start on the 16th of September.