Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus Was Going to Be Named iPhone 14 Max, According to Evidence Found on Company’s Website

Omar Sohail
Sep 29, 2022, 10:33 AM EDT
Prior to Apple’s iPhone 14 keynote, there were multiple rumors doing the rounds that the 6.7-inch non-Pro model would be named the iPhone 14 Max. Eventually, the company settled on the iPhone 14 Plus, but according to new evidence, the name change could have been a last-minute switch.

Support Document and Compliance Pages Lead to the iPhone 14 Max Moniker, Suggesting Apple Was Going to Keep This Name

Two pieces of evidence were spotted by the Dutch website iCreate Magazine, which refers to the name iPhone 14 Max instead of the iPhone 14 Plus. The first one is present in a support document that helps users identify their iPhone, and what is surprising about the image is that the colors are named ‘iPhone-14-Max-colors.’

Coming to the second evidence, which provides compliance and regulatory information for the company’s products, Apple lists the name ‌iPhone 14‌ Max with the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus model number, alongside the regular ‌iPhone 14‌, the more premium iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. The differences in names and the mistake of removing the evidence hint that perhaps Apple was mulling retaining the ‘Max’ name before jumping onto the ‘Plus’ one.

It is possible the company decided on this name switch because it would have been easier for customers to distinguish between the ‘iPhone 14 Plus’ and ‘iPhone 14 Pro Max’ instead of using the iPhone 14 Max name. The physically larger iPhones feature a 6.7-inch screen, and the aesthetic changes between them that a customer can actually view from a small distance is the notch and Dynamic Island, and that is only when both models are viewed from the front.

At the back, the only discerning change is the camera arrangement of the two devices and the number of sensors. Customers who do not follow a consistent string of leaks and rumors surrounding iPhones will likely be confused when the names iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are used, so Apple may have been right to use iPhone 14 Plus name instead.

News Source: iCreate Magazine

