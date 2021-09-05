iPhone 13’s LEO Satellite Communication System Will be Available Only in Select Markets

The iPhone 13 series will bring major upgrades to the lineup. While the overall design aesthetics would remain the same, we are expecting the company to equip the devices with a higher 120Hz ProMotion display, enhanced camera modules, and a smaller notch. Other than this, we also heard last week that the iPhone 13 will bring forward support for LEO satellite communications. Now, a new report cites that the LEO satellite communication system will be available on iPhone 13 models only in select markets.

LEO Satellite Communication on iPhone 13 Models Will Only Be Available in Select Markets

The latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlights Apple's plans to introduce the LEO satellite communication on iPhone 13 models only in select markets. The new LEO satellite communication system will allow users to send messages and make calls even without a network. The feature will be of immense importance in remote locations with no network coverage. However, it will launch in select markets with the iPhone 13.

“The emergency features will only work in areas without any cellular coverage and only in select markets. Apple envisions eventually deploying its own array of satellites to beam data to devices, but that plan is likely years away from taking off.”

Other than the availability of the feature in select regions, the report also mentions that Apple will not give iPhone users the ability to make calls without network coverage.

“Some have asked me if these new features mean that the iPhone can be used as a satellite phone and have the ability to make calls anywhere in the world without cellular coverage. The answer is a big no. That’s not happening now, next year, or anytime in the near future.”

Mark Gurman also mentions that the iPhone 13 models would be equipped with new hardware for satellite communication which is not ready as of now. In addition to this, it would be expensive and could possibly be revolted against by phone carriers. According to reports, you would need to be outside and it would take up to a minute to get a signal from the satellite.

We are expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 13 later this month alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch is expected to launch in limited quantities, as shared in the report. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.