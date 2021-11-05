iPhone 13 Screen Replacmeent Will Kill Face ID, ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Repair Restriction From Apple

Even though the iPhone 13 series launched with more or less the same design as that of its predecessor, it still brought amazing improvements. For instance, a larger battery and smaller notch with numerous camera improvements are just some of the major additions. However, the device is very expensive to repair. Moreover, if you replace the screen on your iPhone 13, you will break your Face ID. This is something that Apple does to restrict repairs from unauthorized sources.

Apple Will Break Face ID If You Replace Your iPhone 13's Screen From Unauthorized Repair Shops

While advocating for the Right to Repair, iFixit said in an article today that killing Face ID after replacing the iPhone 13 screen will have a major impact on companies that offer repairs. iFixit found the issue during the iPhone 13 Pro Max teardown and it confirmed it with various tests. If you perform a screen replacement on the iPhone 13 series, it will break Face ID. What this means is that face ID will no longer be functional and you will get a message "Unable to activate Fave IF on this iPhone."

Previously, iPhone display repair could be performed using hand-held tools. Now, the repairing requires a microscope and micro soldering tools. Apple does not allow repair shops that are not affiliated with the company to pair the new screen on the iPhone 13. The service providers who are affiliated with Apple have to use Apple Service ToolKit 2 in order to record a repair on Apple's cloud service.

Technically, yes: Face ID failure could be a very specific hardware bug for one of the most commonly replaced components, one that somehow made it through testing, didn't get fixed in a major software update, and just happens to lock out the kind of independent repair from which the company doesn't profit. More likely, though, is that this is a strategy, not an oversight. This situation makes AppleCare all but required for newer iPhones, unless you happen to know that your local repair shop is ready for the challenge. Or you simply plan to never drop your phone.

While some repair shops have found a workaround, iFixit calls the work "completely unprecedented." This is due to the fact that screen repairs are very common. iFixit does not believe that the issue is an accident as the repair restriction was present for Touch ID, True Tone functionality, and iPhone 12 cameras.

