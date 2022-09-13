Recently Deleted and Hidden Albums in iOS 16 are Now Locked by Default

This is extremely wonderful. If you have installed iOS 16, you'll notice that your Recently Deleted and Hidden albums are locked.

Your Recently Deleted and Hidden Album is No Longer Accessible to Everyone - in iOS 16, it is Locked by Default Using Face ID or Touch ID

The albums are locked, but you can access them once you provide the necessary Face ID, Touch ID or passcode authentication. Previously, anyone could jump into your deleted or hidden albums in Photos app which can prove to be a nightmare if there's something in there which you don't want anyone else to see.

This option is enabled by default. If your iPhone is set up using Face ID or Touch ID, that will be used to unlock those albums. If you are using a simple passcode, then that will be required to gain access.

Furthermore, you can actually enable or disable the Hidden album. Go to Settings > Photos and enable the Show Hidden Album option. Once you go to the Photos app and tap on the Albums tab, you should see the Hidden album right at the bottom.

In case you are wondering how you can hide a photo in the Hidden album, it's very simple. Open up the photo you want to hide, tap on the three dots at the top right hand corner and then tap on 'Hide.'

While you are here, check out the following: