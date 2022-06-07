iOS 16 Brings Support for Nintendo Switch Game Controllers

During the opening WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple spent a lot of time talking about how iOS 16 makes the gaming experience a lot better all thanks to the new Metal API and a redesigned Game Center. However, one thing that most people missed is that the new OS now supports more game controllers such as Nintendo's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.

Users Can Now Use Their Nintendo Joy-Cons, Pro Controller, and More Controllers with iOS 16

This was discovered by Riley Testut, the developer behind Delta and AltStore, it is finally possible to pair Nintendo Switch joysticks with iPhone and iPad and possible Mac and Apple TV, as well. All you need to do is make sure that your devices are running the latest beta software.

Bayonetta 3 Story Will Be More Enjoyable if Previous Games Have Been Played, Hideki Kamiya Says

!!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!! Can confirm they work perfectly with Delta 😍 pic.twitter.com/p8u1sdjvTt — Riles 🤷‍♂️ (@rileytestut) June 6, 2022

Testut was able to play games with the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller on iOS 16. However, it is also revealed that other controllers also work, which means that if you do want to use a controller of your choice, there is a high chance that will work just fine.

The best part about iOS 16 supporting more controllers is that it considers both Joy-Cons as one, however, if you want to, you can pair them separately as well. Once the pairing is done, the controllers can be configured in Bluetooth settings.

There is no denying that iOS 16 brings a host of new features including a brand new and redesigned lock screen with widgets, as well as enhancements and overall to a wide range of system apps. Developers can now download the first beta of IOS 16 from here. A public test beta will be available next month with the official release expected to take place this fall.