Menu
Company

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta 5 Released for iPhone and iPad

Uzair Ghani
Jul 5, 2022
iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 5 now available

Apple has released beta 5 of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 for registered developers. You can get the update if you have an iPhone or iPad.

Developers can Now Download and Install iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 5, Public Beta to Release Soon

The update is currently available to developers only, obviously. Public beta testers should be able to take the beta for a spin momentarily. If you already have a previous beta installed on your device, then simply follow these steps in order to install iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6 beta 5:

Related StoryOmar Sohail
M2 MacBook Air Has Other Laptop Makers ‘Worried’ as It Could Negatively Affect Their Product Sales
  • Launch the Settings app
  • Tap on General
  • Now tap on Software Update
  • Tap on Download and Install when beta 5 shows up for download

Given we are sitting on the fifth beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, it makes sense that we should expect the final release to drop in a couple of weeks time.

On the features front, this update does not bring anything new to the table. Instead, it focuses on fixing bugs and improving performance of existing devices which is a good thing.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order