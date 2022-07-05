iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 Beta 5 Released for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released beta 5 of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 for registered developers. You can get the update if you have an iPhone or iPad.

Developers can Now Download and Install iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 5, Public Beta to Release Soon

The update is currently available to developers only, obviously. Public beta testers should be able to take the beta for a spin momentarily. If you already have a previous beta installed on your device, then simply follow these steps in order to install iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6 beta 5:

Launch the Settings app

Tap on General

Now tap on Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when beta 5 shows up for download

Given we are sitting on the fifth beta of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, it makes sense that we should expect the final release to drop in a couple of weeks time.

On the features front, this update does not bring anything new to the table. Instead, it focuses on fixing bugs and improving performance of existing devices which is a good thing.