Download: iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 GM Released With Fix For ‘New iOS Update Available’ Alerts, More

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 GM to developers and public beta testers. The update arrives 10 days after the company seeded beta 4 to developers. Apple also brought a fix for the 'New iOS Update Available' alert issue. You can download the latest build right now on your compatible iOS and iPadOS devices.

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 GM to Developers and Public Beta Testers - Download Now

If you're a developer, you can download the latest build right now through the Apple Developer Center or via the air mechanism. Make sure that a proper configuration profile is installed from the Developer Center. Public beta testers can also install the new update by downloading the appropriate certificate. As mentioned earlier, iOS 14.2 GM also fixes the 'New iOS Update Available' which users were seeing with the previous beta builds.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 have a lot to offer and users should be looking forward to the release which could be released sometime in the upcoming week. Check out Apple's release notes for the iOS 14.2 GM below.

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your ‌iPhone‌:

- Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

- Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

- Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max

- Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

- Optimized battery charging for ‌AirPods‌ to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your ‌AirPods‌ spends fully charged

- Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

- New ‌AirPlay‌ controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

- Intercom support with ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ using ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Apple Watch, ‌AirPods‌, and ‌CarPlay‌

- Ability to connect ‌HomePod‌ to ‌Apple TV‌ 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

- Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities This release also fixes the following issues:

- Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

- Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

- The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

- Reminders could default to times in the past

- Photos widget may not display content

- Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

- Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

- Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

- The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

- Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via ‌Siri‌

- Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

- Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and ‌iPhone‌ for some users

- Audio is incorrectly labeled as “Not Playing” in the ‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard

- Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

- Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring ‌iPhone‌ from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new ‌iPhone‌ using ‌iPhone‌ Migration

Apart from iOS 14.2 GM, Apple also released separate release notes for iPadOS 14.2 that bring iPad-oriented changes to the table. The new update includes camera improvements for the iPad Air's camera that gains A14 photography-centric features. These are the same features that are part of the iPhone 12 models. Hence, it is an important upgrade for iPad users. Check out the release notes below.

iPadOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your ‌iPad‌:

- Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

- Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

- Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (4th generation) and ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (2nd generation)

- Scene Detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene and automatically improves the photo on ‌iPad Air‌ (4th generation)

- Auto FPS in Camera automatically reduces the frame rate when recording video to improve low light capture and to optimize file size on ‌iPad Air‌ (4th generation)

- Optimized battery charging for ‌AirPods‌ to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your ‌AirPods‌ spends fully charged

- New ‌AirPlay‌ controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

- Intercom support with ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ using ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Apple Watch, ‌AirPods‌, and ‌CarPlay‌

- Ability to connect ‌HomePod‌ to ‌Apple TV‌ 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio This release also fixes the following issues:

- Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

- The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

- Reminders could default to times in the past

- ‌Photos‌ widget may not display content

- Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

- Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

- The screen could be black during Netflix video playback

- Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via ‌Siri‌

There are a bunch of features that users should be looking forward to with iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 and are part of the new GM. Apple has added new emoji characters and new music recognition controls which can be added to the Control Center. There is also a newly redesigned Now Playing widget in the Control Center that lists recently played albums. Apple has also added new wallpapers with iOS 14.2 that shifts from standard to dark mode.

Apple has also added a "People Detection" feature in the Magnifier app for the visually impaired. The feature is present in iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 GM and also present on the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple also tweaked the design of the Apple Watch app logo which now reflects the new Solo Loop Apple Watch band. Apple Card holders can now view an annual spending history with iOS 14.2 GM.

Apple has also added the Intercom feature in iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 GM that works alongside the new HomePod 14.2 update. The Intercom feature works best when you have plural units of the HomePod smart speaker, allowing anyone to send a message for others to hear and reply. For the AirPods, Apple has also introduced Optimized Battery Charging in order to slow down battery aging. There are a lot more features to check out in the update.

As of now, there is no word when Apple will update iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 GM into a final release for the general public. However, we presume the new update will arrive sometime when the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale. We will keep yous updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Also, let us know in the comments if you're experiencing the 'New iOS Update Available' issue.