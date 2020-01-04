Intel’s Frost Canyon NUC 10 makes its debut costing $699.95

Intel's latest NUC (Next Unit of Computing) device, the NUC 10, is now available on Amazon and Newegg. The Amazon variant is labeled as a 'Mainstream Kit,' which means that buyers will need to get RAM, Storage, and an Operating system before this computer would be up and running. At the same time, Newegg's configuration comes with all the components installed.

The Intel NUC 10 looks to be a great addition to the ultra-small form factor PC market

Newegg's high-end configuration utilizes the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor, which has a 12 MB Cache and can boost up to 4.70 GHz. This processor also comes with Intel's UHD graphics, which means that higher AAA games may not be playable, but smaller indie or eSport games will be at 30 FPS with low - medium settings. This configuration costs an astounding $1,295.00, but this configuration also has 64 GB of RAM pre-installed, along with offering Windows 10 PRO installed on a 970 EVO 1 TB NVMe M.2 SSD.

Along with that high-end configuration of the NUC 10, other cheaper ones do require the purchase of additional components. Still, even the most affordable variant on Newegg, which costs $705.00, comes with a 120 GB M.2 SSD and 4 GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Amazon configuration of this system is notably cheaper, costing just $699.95, This system uses the same CPU and the same motherboard as the Newegg configuration, which means that this configuration will offer a similar shape. This configuration doesn't come with RAM, Storage, or an Operating system; this allows for much more customization of the components of the device.

The chassis of the device has a small selection of front IO ports, being just a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A along with a USB 3.1 Type-C port, which allows for proper connectivity. Another port located in the front is the 3.5 mm audio interface port.

The rear IO ports are a bit more expansive having two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A, a USB Type-C, an Intel i219-V Gigabit LAN, along with an HDMI port. The Ethernet port is not the only way that to connect to the internet, and this chassis also offers connectivity through the Intel WiFi 6 AX200 WiFi Card has been installed.