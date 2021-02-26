Intel's Entire 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Listed For Pre-Order But Beware of Preliminary Prices

It looks like retailers have started opening up unofficial pre-orders for Intel's entire 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU family. US retailer, Milwaukeepc, is one of them who has listed the Rocket Lake lineup with preliminary pre-order prices.

As we reported earlier, Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake lineup will be officially announced on the 16th of March. This will the same day the pre-orders open up. The chips will be available on the 30th of March, the same days the reviews go live.

What these retailers are doing isn't something new. We have seen early pre-orders for various upcoming products go up on retail outlets in the past. This time, it's the 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU family from Intel. But as always, these early pre-orders are listed with preliminary prices which are massively inflated compared to the official MSRP's and such is the case here.

For example, the Intel Core i9-11900K has been listed for $599.99 US which is $100 US higher than the MSRP of the Core i9-10900K. This certain retailer, however, has the Core i9-10900K listed for a price of $610.99 US at the lowest. The same is the case with the Core i7-10700K which is listed for $484.99 US which is $100 US more than the MSRP of the Core i7-10700K. The Core i5-10600K has also been listed for $309.99 US which features the least markup over its predecessor (+$48 US).

Following are the preliminary pre-order prices listed by the retailer:

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of boost clocks, we have already seen the CPU running at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node.

The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W. This means that when hitting its maximum advertised clock speeds, the CPU could indeed be pulling the said amount of wattage from the PSU making it one of the most power-hungry 8-core chips ever produced. This might also explain why Intel didn't go 10 cores and 20 threads on its 11th Gen lineup since it would've turned out to be a power-hungry monster of a chip breaking even past the 250W power limit.

Intel Core i7-11700K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Core i7, we see that Intel won't be segmenting the core/thread count on a tier below Core i9. The Core i7-11700K features the same core configuration as the Core i9-11900K but comes with reduced clock speeds. The chip is said to feature a boost clock of 5.0 GHz on a single & 4.6 GHz across all of its 8 cores. The CPU will even carry the same amount of cache so nothing has changed but the main difference should come from the clocks and power limits. This lower-binned chip will sit at around 225-250W (PL2) limit while the PL1 limit will be standard at 125W.

It will be interesting to see how Rocket Lake CPUs overclock since the minute difference between the Core i9 and Core i7 chips can be overcome by a small overclock. As for pricing, the Core i7 will also be cheaper than the Core i9 variant but we don't know yet how Intel will price its 8 core Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPUs yet. There are reports that Intel could aggressively price the chips at around $400 US for the Core i9 and $300 US for the Core i7 which could prove to be a great decision if they really want to go against AMD's Zen 3 based parts in the sub-$500 US segment.

Intel Core i5-11600K 6 Core & 12 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU

The Core i5-11600K is a 6 core chip with 12 threads. The Core i5-11600K should be going up against the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X which is a phenomenal CPU in its own right. The Core i5-11600K is said to feature a clock speed of 4.9 GHz on a single and 4.6 GHz across all cores. Do note that TVB won't be available on SKUs below the Core i9 models so we shouldn't expect an extended frequency limit on Core i7 and Core i5 SKUs. The chip will feature 12 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache.

Now the main proving ground for this chip against the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X will be its performance to price value. The Ryzen 5 5600X with a $299 US MSRP is slightly higher in terms of pricing when we compare it to its predecessor. The Core i5-11600K on the other hand will be replacing the Core i5-10600K which has a retail price of around $260 US.

If Intel sticks to its existing price strategy, then the Core i5-11600K could indeed become a hot selling chip in the mainstream gaming market. With that said, we also have to take into account the availability of the Core i5-11600K. Technically, mainstream SKUs aren't affected a lot by supply issues as is the case with the Ryzen 5 5600X but a small delay in stock could result in Intel missing an opportunity to create a dent in AMD's Ryzen 5 segment. Consumers have already seen what AMD delivered as a successor to its Ryzen 5 3600X so now it's time to see what the Core i5-10600K's successor can do.

Intel Core i5-11500 & 11400 6 Core & 12 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU

Lastly, we have the Core i5-11500 & Core i5-11400 that are locked and non-K 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. Intel isn't moving away from locked chips anytime soon as doing so will gobble up sales of their K-series SKUs. The Core i5-11500 i5-11400 as such will be a 6 core and 12 thread chip with a similar core config as the Core i5-11600K but lower clock speeds of 4.4 GHz (1-core boost) and 4.2 GHz (all-core boost) for the Core i5-11400 and 2.70 GHz base / 4.6 GHz (1-core boost) for the Core i5-11500.

The chips will feature a standard 65W PL1 and 125W PL2 power limit. While the CPU technically does not support overclocking, motherboard vendors will be incorporating BIOS and features to raise the power limits of non-K SKUs for Rocket Lake chips. This would yield a higher base and more stable boost frequencies. So overall, you'll be getting performance similar to the K-series SKUs at a lower price.

Surely, having no reviews when the pre-orders go live is going to sway away potential buyers but considering that many people have been waiting to buy these chips for a while now, the initial stock of the chips is going to run dry pretty quick. Expect to see more information on the processors in the coming weeks along with pricing updates on when and where you can buy these chips for your 400 and 500-series motherboards.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

