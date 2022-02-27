Intel’s Bonanza Mine Bitcoin mining system leads the market in performance

Intel recently announced its unique crypto mining chip, Bonanza Mine (BMZ2), and the device to mine Bitcoin at the recent ISCC conference. Interestingly, Intel has quietly shipped second-gen versions of the Bitcoin mining devices to clients. The revelation of a new SEC filing from one of Intel's initial crypto mining partners allows us the first glimpse into pricing and performance from the company's new digital currency mining device. Intel's entry into the Bitcoin mining equipment market is, without a doubt, problematic. Given recent data that has become known, it currently resembles the organization's mining equipment could have the best cost-to-execution ratio available.

Pricing and performance recently discovered for Intel's new Bitcoin mining device, the Bonanza Mine

The posting indicates that BMZ2's mining performance tips the scales at 135 TH/s with 26 J/THs of proficiency. Furthermore, the digger is generally a large portion of the expense of a contending Bitmain S19 Pro while being 15% more proficient, matching the best equipment available from contending organizations.

BIOSTAR Unveils TZ590-BTC Motherboard, Aims To Find Gamers & Crypto Miners A Common Ground

Insight about Intel's Bitcoin-mining 'Bonanza Mine' chips initially sifted through without much notoriety via a posting for new designs from the company about new technology earlier this year. Before long, the disclosure of an IPO recording by GRIID, a Bitcoin mining organization that is among Intel's first clients, uncovered a portion of the subtleties of Intel's go-to-market system. Intel followed its official announcement that it had entered the Bitcoin device business with three huge clients to follow. Afterward, it showed its prototype Bonzanza Mine framework at ISCC. That model framework isn't cutthroat against the present frameworks. However, it is revealed that Intel's new crypto mining devices beat or challenged the current market leaders, Bitmain and MicroBT.

The new SEC documenting by GRIID now lets us know the intricacies of Intel's Bonanza Mine device (h/t to Hashindex). The slide doesn't explicitly name Intel's equipment in the list of specifications. Current details, including fixed pricing values, ensured chip allocation of 25% of the capacity of production, and the top-level US manufacturer information (Intel is the leading US-based bitcoin equipment designer), is in parallel with GRIID's earlier partnering information with Intel.

The new specifications that disclose performance and pricing appear to consist of the second-gen Bonanza Mine devices, yet with the caution that these products could be tailor-made specifically for GRIID. We may see changes in pricing and performance for various designs released in the future, similar to the same practices from BLOCK in the crypto devices market.

The slide records performance of the new mining device at 135 TH/s with 26 J/TH of proficiency, performing slightly less than Bitmain's S19j XP devices. The Bonanza Mine-controlled device is 15% more effective than the Bitmain S19j Pro. As far as peak performance, the BMZ2 system tips the scales at a serious 135 TH/s. The Bonanza Mine system appears to run at roughly 3510W of power.

Tom's Hardware provides information from the first Intel prototype crypto mining system (BMZ1), which the company created four years ago. The new BMZ2-controlled system offers double the efficiency while offering triple the performance of the company's initial prototype. The only unknown variable is utilizing the novel process node for the second-generation chipset (speculated to be TSMC 5nm) or the number of chips in every device (the prototype used 300 chips).

The BMZ2-fueled Intel device falls short of Bitmain's principal Antminer S19j XP just barely. The BMZ2 chips are better at performance and proficiency than the initial BMZ1 models. Yet, these values are sufficient that pricing levels and supply will be the discernable variables for most potential clients.

GRIID says the new Intel mining device will cost $5,625 per miner. Considering that GRIID has ensured admittance to 25% of Intel's production capacity, Intel will possibly do well with the volumetric pricing of the mining system. Regardless, that is generally a large portion of the $10,455 Bitmain S19j Pro cost, yet it's critical that estimating for the S19j Pro can change dramatically. Bitmain and other Bitcoin equipment suppliers vary evaluating every day depending on Bitcoin's current valuation and the projected payoff period, opening current customers to the issues of Bitcoin instability and excessive pricing.

Also, the current mining equipment suppliers are situated in China and endure long lead times and severe stock disturbances and deficiencies because of their absence of proper supply control. These organizations also need to manage the 25% tariffs for items sent from China and are presented to the unpredictability related to a more drawn-out inventory network, which can be particularly harmful to gear delivered to the US because of the expanded expense shipping and coordinated operations.

Conversely, Intel stays with fixed pricing that is not dependent on Bitcoin spot pricing. The organization is situated in the US, avoiding tariffs and additional and differentiating costs while providing simple support for the company's clients. These are significant benefits since China's prohibition on mining has made the US the important location for digital currency miners. Eventually, the BMZ2 devices could prevail upon contending mining systems by calculating Intel's pricing and coordinated factors benefits.

Intel's first publicly known clients incorporate BLOCK (previously known as Square and helmed by CEO Jack Dorsey of Twitter notoriety), Argo Blockchain, and GRIID Infrastructure. It is anticipated that this list will continue to develop after Intel's silicon is introduced into the market later this year.

Source: Tom's Hardware