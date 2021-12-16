  ⋮  

Intel “Unintentionally” Leaks Several Next-Gen CPUs & GPUs In Test Drivers: DG3 ‘Elasti’ GPUs, DG1 Codenames, Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake

By Jason R. Wilson
Intel has unintentionally leaked several upcoming CPU and GPU codenames within its latest drivers for the 11th Gen NUC. The drivers reveal codenames and branding for upcoming GPUs such as the DG3 'Elasti' discrete, branding for ARC Alchemist DG2 graphics cards, and CPU codenames such as Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, & Lunar Lake

Intel unexpectedly releases test drivers for several unreleased GPU & CPU variants: Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake iGPUs, and a DG3 dGPU codenamed "Elasti"

The tweet shows that it was released on 12/7/2021, but clicking the link to Intel's website, the release date of the driver is 12/14/2021. KOMACHI_ENSAKA continues to break down what the release is prior to this exact tweet.

Intel Post-Core ‘Royal Core’ Era Rumors: Lunar Lake To Bring 30% IPC Improvement Over Meteor Lake With Lion Cove Cores, Tackling AMD Zen 5 Core in 2024

Upon investigating the Twitter user's account, on September 24th, the user posed the question in a tweet, "If Ponte Vecchio is PVC, Arctic Sound is ATS, and ELG is heck?" A few months passed, and then posed a follow up to the tweet, continuing to break the code of what ELG could be.

KOMACHI_ENSAKA is referring to the DG3 GPU family extpecting to be utilized by the Arc Battlemage desktop and future mobile GPUs.

An hour ago was when the discovery was found. The user discovered that "Elasti" DG is what was being referenced with the moniker "ELG," and deduced that due to the driver numbers ending in "9999" were referencing that this new driver is a "testing driver," before posting the top tweet. This driver was not to see the public eye as of yet, but is now available on Intel's website.

Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

"Elasti" is an internal codename that was given by Intel for an unreleased DG3 GPU series. The driver also supports several integrated GPUs featured on Intel's next-gen CPUs such as Raptor Lake, Meteor, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake. Again, none of the GPUs have released at the time of this writing.

However, DG3 was originally discovered by YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead in May 2021 during a discussion on the Intel Xe-HPG PCB for DG2 GPU family, where he had released images of the DG2 GPU, and had also discovered that DG3 (Elasti) would be the expected successor of the DG2 family.

In the configuration files for the driver, the following CPUs are revealed in tandem with the Device PCI IDs:

  • Raptor Lake-S (RPLS)
  • Meteor Lake (MTL)
  • Arrow Lake (ARL)
  • Lunar Lake (LNL)

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nm8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 716/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 724/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4TBA35-125W800 Series?LGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2023
Arrow Lake (15th Gen)Intel 4?40/48TBA900-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2024
Lunar Lake (16th Gen)Intel 3?TBATBA1000-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Nova Lake (17th Gen)Intel 3?TBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026

It is determined that the PCI IDs will be used to further pinpoint leaks in the future.

Intel's NUC Kit 11th Gen driver 30.0.101.9999 currently lists two different DG3 GPUs, giving users a signal that the new GPU is still in development. In addition to these, Videocardz has also discovered a pile of ARC Alchemist GPUs listed within their latest graphics driver (30.0.101.9999) which include:

  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A380 Graphics Family.
  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A350 Graphics Family.
  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A370M Graphics Family.
  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A350M Graphics Family.
  • Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe A200M Graphics Family.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU VariantGraphics Card VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Xe-HPG 512EUARC A780?Alchemist-512EU512 EUs4096Up To 32/16 GB GDDR618 / 16 / 14 Gbps256-bit~225W (Desktops)
120-150W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 384EUARC A750?Alchemist-512EU384 EUs3072Up To 12 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps192-bit150-200W (Desktops)
80-120W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 256EUARC A580?Alchemist-512EU256 EUs2048Up To 8 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps128-bit60-80W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 128EUARC A380?Alchemist-128EU128 EUs1024Up To 6 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps96-bit~75W (Desktops)
Xe-HPG 128EUARC A350?Alchemist-128EU128 EUs1024Up To 4 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps64-bit35-50W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 96EUARC A330?Alchemist-128EU86 EUs768Up To 4 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps64-bit~35W (Laptops)

It looks like this driver (released 2 days ago), only lists two DG3 GPUs thus far. This suggests that the DG3 is still far from being ready.

Source: Videocardz, Intel, @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, Moore's Law is Dead

