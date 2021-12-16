Intel “Unintentionally” Leaks Several Next-Gen CPUs & GPUs In Test Drivers: DG3 ‘Elasti’ GPUs, DG1 Codenames, Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake

Intel has unintentionally leaked several upcoming CPU and GPU codenames within its latest drivers for the 11th Gen NUC. The drivers reveal codenames and branding for upcoming GPUs such as the DG3 'Elasti' discrete, branding for ARC Alchemist DG2 graphics cards, and CPU codenames such as Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, & Lunar Lake

Intel unexpectedly releases test drivers for several unreleased GPU & CPU variants: Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake iGPUs, and a DG3 dGPU codenamed "Elasti"

The tweet shows that it was released on 12/7/2021, but clicking the link to Intel's website, the release date of the driver is 12/14/2021. KOMACHI_ENSAKA continues to break down what the release is prior to this exact tweet.

Intel Post-Core ‘Royal Core’ Era Rumors: Lunar Lake To Bring 30% IPC Improvement Over Meteor Lake With Lion Cove Cores, Tackling AMD Zen 5 Core in 2024

[Intel] Intel Graphics DCH Driver for Intel® NUC Kit 11th Gen 30.0.101.9999 (12/7/2021). https://t.co/TygtGxOhsW — 遠坂小町 (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) December 16, 2021

Upon investigating the Twitter user's account, on September 24th, the user posed the question in a tweet, "If Ponte Vecchio is PVC, Arctic Sound is ATS, and ELG is heck?" A few months passed, and then posed a follow up to the tweet, continuing to break the code of what ELG could be.

KOMACHI_ENSAKA is referring to the DG3 GPU family extpecting to be utilized by the Arc Battlemage desktop and future mobile GPUs.

An hour ago was when the discovery was found. The user discovered that "Elasti" DG is what was being referenced with the moniker "ELG," and deduced that due to the driver numbers ending in "9999" were referencing that this new driver is a "testing driver," before posting the top tweet. This driver was not to see the public eye as of yet, but is now available on Intel's website.

Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

"Elasti" is an internal codename that was given by Intel for an unreleased DG3 GPU series. The driver also supports several integrated GPUs featured on Intel's next-gen CPUs such as Raptor Lake, Meteor, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake. Again, none of the GPUs have released at the time of this writing.

However, DG3 was originally discovered by YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead in May 2021 during a discussion on the Intel Xe-HPG PCB for DG2 GPU family, where he had released images of the DG2 GPU, and had also discovered that DG3 (Elasti) would be the expected successor of the DG2 family.

In the configuration files for the driver, the following CPUs are revealed in tandem with the Device PCI IDs:

Raptor Lake-S (RPLS)

Meteor Lake (MTL)

Arrow Lake (ARL)

Lunar Lake (LNL)

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 4? 40/48 TBA 900-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 3? TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

It is determined that the PCI IDs will be used to further pinpoint leaks in the future.

Intel's NUC Kit 11th Gen driver 30.0.101.9999 currently lists two different DG3 GPUs, giving users a signal that the new GPU is still in development. In addition to these, Videocardz has also discovered a pile of ARC Alchemist GPUs listed within their latest graphics driver (30.0.101.9999) which include:

Intel (R) Arc (TM) A380 Graphics Family.

Intel (R) Arc (TM) A350 Graphics Family.

Intel (R) Arc (TM) A370M Graphics Family.

Intel (R) Arc (TM) A350M Graphics Family.

Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe A200M Graphics Family.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU Variant Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Xe-HPG 512EU ARC A780? Alchemist-512EU 512 EUs 4096 Up To 32/16 GB GDDR6 18 / 16 / 14 Gbps 256-bit ~225W (Desktops)

120-150W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 384EU ARC A750? Alchemist-512EU 384 EUs 3072 Up To 12 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 192-bit 150-200W (Desktops)

80-120W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 256EU ARC A580? Alchemist-512EU 256 EUs 2048 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 128-bit 60-80W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 128EU ARC A380? Alchemist-128EU 128 EUs 1024 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 96-bit ~75W (Desktops) Xe-HPG 128EU ARC A350? Alchemist-128EU 128 EUs 1024 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 64-bit 35-50W (Laptops) Xe-HPG 96EU ARC A330? Alchemist-128EU 86 EUs 768 Up To 4 GB GDDR6 16 / 14 Gbps 64-bit ~35W (Laptops)

It looks like this driver (released 2 days ago), only lists two DG3 GPUs thus far. This suggests that the DG3 is still far from being ready.

Source: Videocardz, Intel, @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, Moore's Law is Dead