Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPUs Leak: Up To 56 Cores, 8-Channel DDR5 Memory, 112 PCIe Gen5 Lanes In Monolithic & MCM Flavors

The entire Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU lineup has leaked out in addition to the W790 'Fishhawk Falls' platform details.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon Workstation CPUs Come In Monolithic & MCM Flavors With Up To 56 Cores, 8-Channel Memory & 112 PCIe Gen5 Lanes

The leak comes from the trustworthy Enthusiast Citizen over at Bilibili who has revealed the CPU die configurations of at least 17 Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon Workstation chips. As expected, these SKUs will range from Xeon W9, Xeon W7, Xeon W5, and Xeon W3 segments and will come in both Monolithic and MCM flavors.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W9 CPU Family

Starting with the Xeon W9 family, we have the top Sapphire Rapids-WS chip, the Xeon W9-3495X with 56 cores (105 MB L3 Cache) followed by the Xeon W9-3475X with 36 cores (67.5 MB L3 Cache).

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W7 CPU Family

The Xeon W7 family features five SKUs which include the Xeon W7-3465X (28 Core), W7-3455 (24 Core), W7-3445 (20 Core), W7-2495X (24 Core), and the W7-2475X (20 Core) variants. The Xeon W7 lineup starts to split the Sapphire Rapids-SP family into the Xeon W-3000 and Xeon W-2000 lines which we will get to in a bit.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W5 CPU Family

Next up, we have the Xeon W5 family which includes the most SKUs, totaling 8. These include the Xeon W5-3435X (16 Core), Xeon W5-3433 (16 Core), Xeon W5-3425 (12 Core), Xeon W5-3423 (12 Core), Xeon W5-2465X (16 Core), Xeon W5-2455X (12 Core), Xeon W5-2445 (10 Core) and the Xeon W5-2435 (8 Core) SKUs.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W3 CPU Family

Finally, we have the Xeon W3 lineup which is the most entry-level segment with just two Xeon W-2000 SKUs, the Xeon W3-2425 (6 Core) and the Xeon W3-2423 (6 Core). The Xeon W3-2423 is the only SKU in the lineup that won't feature hyper-threading support so that's 6 cores and 6 threads.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockL3 CacheMemory SupportMax PCIe Gen5 LanesTDP
Xeon W9-3495XGolden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'56/1121.9 GHz105 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5350W
Xeon W9-3475XGolden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'36/722.2 GHz82.5 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5300W
Xeon W7-3465XGolden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'28/562.5 GHz75.0 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5300W
Xeon W7-3455Golden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'24/482.5 GHz67.5 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5270W
Xeon W7-3445Golden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'20/402.6 GHz52.5 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5270W
Xeon W5-3435XGolden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'16/323.1 GHz45.0 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5270W
Xeon W5-3433Golden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'16/322.0 GHz45.0 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5220W
Xeon W5-3425Golden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'12/243.2 GHz30.0 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5270W
Xeon W5-3423Golden Cove (MCM)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'12/242.1 GHz30.0 MB8-Channel DDR5112 Gen 5220W
Xeon W7-2495XGolden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'24/48TBD67.5 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD
Xeon W7-2475XGolden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'20/40TBD52.5 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD
Xeon W5-2465XGolden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'16/32TBD45.0 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD
Xeon W5-2445XGolden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'12/24TBD30.0 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD
Xeon W5-2445Golden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'10/20TBD18..7 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD
Xeon W5-2435Golden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'8/16TBD15.0 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD
Xeon W3-2425Golden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'6/12TBD11.2 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD
Xeon W3-2423Golden Cove (Mono)10nm ESF 'Intel 7'6/6TBD11.2 MB4-Channel DDR564 Gen 5TBD

Fishhawk Falls Platform: Up To 112 PCIe Gen5 Lanes, 8-Channel DDR5, Unlocked Multiplier

Now coming to the most important bit and that's the platform. The Intel Fishhawk Falls platform will utilize the W790 chipset power motherboards and come in two flavors. The Xeon W3000 CPU lineup will feature an MCM design, supporting 8-channel DDR5 memory and 112 PCIe Gen 5 lanes while the Xeon W2000 CPU lineup will feature a Monolithic design with 4-channel DDR5 memory and 64 PCIe Gen 5 lanes. Furthermore, the 'X' parts will feature a fully-unlocked design and that confirms that HEDT users will have overclocking-ready motherboards to further tune their CPUs. The entire CPU lineup will utilize a MESH interconnect.

Based on the information that we received last week, the Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation family will be introduced first in February followed by an official launch in April 2023.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU FamilyIntel Sapphire Rapids-WSAMD Threadripper Pro 5000
Process Node10nm ESF7nm
Core ArchitectureGolden CoveZen 3
PlatformW790TRX80/WRX80
SocketLGA 4677LGA 4096
Max Cores / Threads56/11264/128
Max Cache (L3)105 MB224 MB
Memory SupportDDR5-4800 (8-Channel)DDR4-3200 (8-Channel)
Max PCIe Lanes112 PCIe Gen 5.0128 PCIe Gen 4.0
TDPUp To 225WUp To 280W
LaunchQ1 2023Q1 2022
