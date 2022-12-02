Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPUs Leak: Up To 56 Cores, 8-Channel DDR5 Memory, 112 PCIe Gen5 Lanes In Monolithic & MCM Flavors

The entire Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU lineup has leaked out in addition to the W790 'Fishhawk Falls' platform details.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon Workstation CPUs Come In Monolithic & MCM Flavors With Up To 56 Cores, 8-Channel Memory & 112 PCIe Gen5 Lanes

The leak comes from the trustworthy Enthusiast Citizen over at Bilibili who has revealed the CPU die configurations of at least 17 Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon Workstation chips. As expected, these SKUs will range from Xeon W9, Xeon W7, Xeon W5, and Xeon W3 segments and will come in both Monolithic and MCM flavors.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W9 CPU Family

Starting with the Xeon W9 family, we have the top Sapphire Rapids-WS chip, the Xeon W9-3495X with 56 cores (105 MB L3 Cache) followed by the Xeon W9-3475X with 36 cores (67.5 MB L3 Cache).

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W7 CPU Family

The Xeon W7 family features five SKUs which include the Xeon W7-3465X (28 Core), W7-3455 (24 Core), W7-3445 (20 Core), W7-2495X (24 Core), and the W7-2475X (20 Core) variants. The Xeon W7 lineup starts to split the Sapphire Rapids-SP family into the Xeon W-3000 and Xeon W-2000 lines which we will get to in a bit.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W5 CPU Family

Next up, we have the Xeon W5 family which includes the most SKUs, totaling 8. These include the Xeon W5-3435X (16 Core), Xeon W5-3433 (16 Core), Xeon W5-3425 (12 Core), Xeon W5-3423 (12 Core), Xeon W5-2465X (16 Core), Xeon W5-2455X (12 Core), Xeon W5-2445 (10 Core) and the Xeon W5-2435 (8 Core) SKUs.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W3 CPU Family

Finally, we have the Xeon W3 lineup which is the most entry-level segment with just two Xeon W-2000 SKUs, the Xeon W3-2425 (6 Core) and the Xeon W3-2423 (6 Core). The Xeon W3-2423 is the only SKU in the lineup that won't feature hyper-threading support so that's 6 cores and 6 threads.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock L3 Cache Memory Support Max PCIe Gen5 Lanes TDP Xeon W9-3495X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 56/112 1.9 GHz 105 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 350W Xeon W9-3475X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 36/72 2.2 GHz 82.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3465X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 28/56 2.5 GHz 75.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3455 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 2.5 GHz 67.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W7-3445 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 2.6 GHz 52.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3435X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 3.1 GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3433 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 2.0 GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W5-3425 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 3.2 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3423 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 2.1 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W7-2495X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 TBD 67.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD Xeon W7-2475X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 TBD 52.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD Xeon W5-2465X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 TBD 45.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD Xeon W5-2445X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 TBD 30.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD Xeon W5-2445 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 10/20 TBD 18..7 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD Xeon W5-2435 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 8/16 TBD 15.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD Xeon W3-2425 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/12 TBD 11.2 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD Xeon W3-2423 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/6 TBD 11.2 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 TBD

Fishhawk Falls Platform: Up To 112 PCIe Gen5 Lanes, 8-Channel DDR5, Unlocked Multiplier

Now coming to the most important bit and that's the platform. The Intel Fishhawk Falls platform will utilize the W790 chipset power motherboards and come in two flavors. The Xeon W3000 CPU lineup will feature an MCM design, supporting 8-channel DDR5 memory and 112 PCIe Gen 5 lanes while the Xeon W2000 CPU lineup will feature a Monolithic design with 4-channel DDR5 memory and 64 PCIe Gen 5 lanes. Furthermore, the 'X' parts will feature a fully-unlocked design and that confirms that HEDT users will have overclocking-ready motherboards to further tune their CPUs. The entire CPU lineup will utilize a MESH interconnect.

Based on the information that we received last week, the Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation family will be introduced first in February followed by an official launch in April 2023.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU Family Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 Process Node 10nm ESF 7nm Core Architecture Golden Cove Zen 3 Platform W790 TRX80/WRX80 Socket LGA 4677 LGA 4096 Max Cores / Threads 56/112 64/128 Max Cache (L3) 105 MB 224 MB Memory Support DDR5-4800 (8-Channel) DDR4-3200 (8-Channel) Max PCIe Lanes 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 TDP Up To 225W Up To 280W Launch Q1 2023 Q1 2022