Intel Revises Core i9-9900K Packaging To Traditional Box Shaped, Drops Limited Dodecahedron Design

Intel has posted a product change notice (PCN) in regard to the packaging of the Core i9-9900K. This processor originally had a very extravagant packaging which set it apart from other processors that all came in the same boxed shaped package. This processor's packaging with a dodecahedron design did look fantastic but made shipping and especially bulk shipping this processor very tough.

The dodecahedron packaging looked fantastic and set the Intel Core i9-9900K processor apart from other boxed processors. This packaging offered a translucent blue twelve-sided package and was initially a response to AMD's fancy packaging that was used in its Threadripper processors. The front section to this packaging showcases the Core i9 Unlocked processors, and the top section shows the Intel logo.

The new type of packaging that this processor will be using is much similar to the standard Intel processor packaging. The front of this packaging features the Intel Core i9 Unlocked text alongside the Intel logo, with a similar much clearer blue plastic which allows the buyer to see the processor clearly.

The reason for the change is that the dodecahedron packaging required elaborate shipping to protect these delicate boxes. The dodecahedron packaging also required a large number of foam inserts to keep its stability. This alongside the delicate and large number of foam inserts, these boxes also occupied more space than the standard processor box.

Another reason for the packaging change is that the limited time period has ended since the Core i9-9900K is no longer the flagship CPU. Intel's flagship processor is now the Core i9-10900K, this processor features a total of 10 cores with 20 threads and a maximum single-core turbo speed of up to 5.30 GHz. The product change notice announcement states that buyer that wants the iconic packaging will need to place their order by June 26th with the last shipment with this type of packaging shipping out on July 10th. There is no stated price change at this point.