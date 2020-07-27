Intel Restructuring: Murthy Leaves, Ann Kelleher Takes Over 7nm And 5nm Development

Some pretty big news out of Intel after market close today: Murthy, the person behind Intel's TMG efforts for a very long time, will leave the company effective August 3, 2020. TSCG (the official name for Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group) will be broken up into five teams that handle R&D, Manufacturing & Ops, Design Engineering, Architecture, Software & Graphics, and Supply Chain respectively. Dr. Ann Kelleher will be taking over Murthy's role and will be in charge of the development for the 7nm and 5nm process.

TSCG is the collective that handles most of Intel's development and design tasks. This is a group that was led by Murthy and was technically responsible for the delays seen at 10nm and 7nm. It was likely that Intel would be undergoing some major restructuring when it stumbled a second time on 7nm and this appears to be the result. With a major separation of tasks, Intel's various teams will now be responsible only for their own domain and can theoretically choose the best possible candidate for the job (for eg, Raja can choose to go with TSMC instead of Intel's inhouse fabs).

