Intel Raptor Lake Ready! TeamGroup Unleashes T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 Memory Kit

TeamGroup has announced the launch of the highest-frequency DDR5 memory kit to date, the T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5-7600.

TeamGroup T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 7,600MHz with Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake is Compatible with Various Motherboards, Leading Gamers Beyond the Limits

Press Release: TEAMGROUP's gaming label, T-FORCE, has announced today that the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 will be launching a 7,600MHz high clock rate OC memory, breaking the world record and delivering a high-performance gaming DDR5 OC memory to gamers pursuing the ultimate performance. The latest T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 has been tested with the Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake on Z790 motherboards from major motherboard manufacturers and has proven to be compatible. With outstanding R&D capabilities, T-FORCE continues to bring DDR5 performances to new heights for gamers.

T-FORCE LAB continues to push the limits of DDR5's overclock speeds through research and development. The team also works closely with many motherboard manufacturers for testing to ensure that the high-performance T-FORCE gaming OC memory is fully compatible with most major motherboards on the market.

The frequency specs from 4,800MHz to 7,200MHz have already been certified for Intel XMP3.0, gamers can launch the intel XMP3.0 OC function directly from their BIOS system. The compatible DDR5 OC memory module and process optimize the gaming experiences and delivers an incredibly powerful experience to consumers around the world.

TEAMGROUP's gaming label, T-FORCE, will continue to meet gamers' demands for high-frequency OC. In developing the new DDR5 platform, T-FORCE will also continue to pave the way for the industry and deliver cutting-edge DDR5 gaming OC memory to gamers, bringing them beyond the limits. There's currently no mention of a release date or pricing but expect an update from the DRAM maker relatively soon.

Screenshot of Intel XMP3.0 certification for all TeamGroup T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory specifications as mentioned hereinabove: