Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs get further support in latest Linux kernel

The Intel Alder Lake processor family initiated the surge of hybrid designs traversing the customer market with new high-performance P-cores and high-efficiency E-cores united to complete diverse structure creation. As reported by Phoronix, the next-generation Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will continue enablement in the upcoming Linux kernel.

Intel is prepping for Raptor Lake integration in Linux 5.18 with audio support for the upcoming platform

Intel's innovative Raptor Lake design will launch with an expected delivery of the last quarter of this year, and the application ecosystem is currently readying for its coming. Recently, audio support for the new Intel Raptor Lake processors has been initiated into the upcoming Linux kernel 5.18.

Intel's Raptor Lake processors will utilize a next-gen Raptor Cove core configuration and deliver as many as 24 cores and 32 threads. Initially, the 13th gen Intel CPUs will offer 8 Raptor Cove and 16 Gracemont Enhanced cores for the highest SKU accessing a sum of 32 threads. In total, the new Intel family will offer 36 MB of L3 cache for all bodies and 18 MB of L2 cache, reaching a total of 54 MB of Smart Cache for the premium Raptor Core chipset.

Intel is estimated to feature 2 MB L2 / 3 MB L3 cache per Raptor Cove core while each Gracemont Cluster will showcase 4 MB L2 and 3 MB L3 cache — a total of 36 MB L3 cache across all cores, 16 MB (2x8) P-cores, and 16 MB (4x4) E-cores. The 125W Intel Raptor Lake-S variant will offer a PL1 rating of 125W, PL2 rating of 188W, and PL4 rating of 238W. In performance modes, Raptor Lake is rumored to provide between 125W to as high as 314W.

As the report points out, the Raptor Lake enabling is a process that had continued since the period when Skylake was apparent, where placing other IDs to the drivers helps the end product. Regardless, Intel is taking their time preparing the software enablement across the board for Raptor Lake to make sure the product will be functional is intriguing. In Linux kernel 5.17, Intel's Raptor Lake-S Gen 12-based graphics card acquired initial software assistance. Upon full maturity of the software packages, support for Raptor Lake will be completely accessible once the new processors arrive at the end of this year.