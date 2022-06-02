Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Could End Up 15% Faster Than Core i9-12900K & 35% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Single-Threaded Performance

Intel's Raptor Lake will be going head-on against the AMD Raphael Ryzen 7000 CPUs later this year & the performance of the flagship Core i9-13900K could be as much as 15% faster than the current Alder Lake flagship, the Core i9-12900K.

Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Could Feature 15% Faster Performance Than Core i9-12900K And 35% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Single-Threaded Benchmarks

The latest performance rumor comes from none other than @OneRaichu who was accurate with his Alder Lake performance claims. Now the leaker has said that Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900K, the flagship of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup, could offer a score of over 2300 points within the Geekbench 5 benchmark.

>2300 ST score in Geekbench 5 is possible.🤔 — Raichu (@OneRaichu) June 2, 2022

Just for comparison sake, the Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU scores around 2000 points while the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 'Zen 3' CPU sits at around 1700 points. If we take those scores, you get up to a 15% performance uplift over the Alder Lake CPU and a 35% improvement over the Zen 3 CPU. It looks like a nice boost for a slightly overhauled chip that packs more cores/threads, cache, and a higher clock speed that's reportedly up to 5.8 GHz.

Now everyone would be wondering how this score stacks up against AMD's upcoming Zen 4 chips codenamed Raphael? Well, the Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are expected to offer over 15% single-threaded performance gain which could be anywhere from 16 to 19%. Given this result, we get a single-threaded score of around 1800-1900 points which would mean that the Zen 3 chips will be slightly slower than the Alder Lake CPUs in single-threaded performance but Raptor Lake may end up being up to 20% faster in the same benchmark. AMD has said that they are being conservative with their performance (single-thread) numbers so the figures could end up around 15% but even still, it looks like Raptor Lake might have a slight edge over Zen 4 here.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.