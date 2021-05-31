Intel Provides Better Gaming Experience Than 100% Of Apple Mac Laptops

After what seems like eons, Intel legal has finally approved a message to fire back against the bold Apple claims made at the release of the Apple M1 (which were later amended by the way). Intel made the following statement during Computex 2021 and is something that would be a no-brainer to most tech enthusiasts but still needs saying. It also means that the Intel-Apple relationship is more or less over for all intents and purposes.

Intel: [our laptops] provide a better gaming experience than 100% of Apple Mac laptops

Remember when Apple made this claim?

This is, of course, utter rubbish. The M1 is nowhere near the fastest CPU core in the world but it *is* the world's most power-efficient core (which is quite impressive). What most people don't know is that they sneakily added in the following footnote on the M1 website, which is also completely contrary to the statement above:



But of course, this footnote didn't get nearly as much attention as the original claim and the M1 remains the go-to benchmark for mobility chips so it is no surprise that Intel has chosen to finally respond with some tongue-in-cheek marketing of their own. On a template, which appears to be clearly copying Apple's marketing language, they state that Intel laptops provide a "better gaming experience than 100% of Apple Mac laptops".

It would seem that Intel has decided to burn whatever bridges were left with Apple (although some would argue it was Apple that began the burning) and strike back just as boldly. They provided a number of benchmarks - most of which were run on Bootcamp but even some native games and the Intel/Windows-based systems easily beat the MacBook ones. Part of that has to do with the fact that Apple uses only AMD-based GPUs and their best MacBook is currently limited to RX 5600M - which loses to an RTX 3060 that you can find in Intel (or even AMD) based laptops.

This slide also begs the question of whether Intel is working on inside information, such as that Apple will not be shifting MacBook Pros to Intel's 11th generation processors (or maybe they will decide to go with AMD for now). Apple has already stated that they plan to shift to Apple silicon in its entirety in a few years but as far as we know, they did plan to offer the x86 option on certain product lines for a couple of years. Considering how hard Intel is hitting back, however, I would question that assumption.









Up next we have some more slides with Intel showing that a very large percentage of creators are also gamers (I can attest to that) and since Intel laptops offer a 100% better gaming experience than macs, the vast majority of creators should also buy Intel laptops (or AMD laptops, although that is not mentioned in the slide for obvious reasons).





Keep in mind, however, that Intel's assumptions are unlikely to change even if Apple shifts entirely to Apple silicon. This is the start of a new era and even if Apple is successful in its dream and ends up beating x86 (which I am personally not sold on), there will be a big learning curve before gaming performance can meaningfully catch up to x86 optimizations.

We don't expect a reply from Apple on this considering their MO so far but kudos to Intel legal for finally approving a no-brainer message to clap back at Apple. The lack of response and ignoring the threat represented by the Apple M1 was not a good look and it shows that Intel is finally ready to start fighting back.