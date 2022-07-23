Menu
Company

Intel’s Open-Source Vulkan Driver Reportedly Gets A “100x” Performance Increase In Raytracing

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 23, 2022
Has the Intel Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ray-tracing received a significantly large improvement?

Phoronix reports that the Intel Linux graphics driver, which continually sees updates to prepare for the newest Arc Alchemist GPUs, has recently merged with the Intel Mesa Vulkan driver for the open-source platform. The merge is to assist with a fix for the issues the company was receiving with raytracing capabilities. The fix, which happens to be only a single line of code, is quoted to yield "a 100x (not joking) improvement."

Intel Mesa Vulkan driver receives an unbelievable "100x" improvement to raytracing

Lionel Landwerlin, a seasoned Intel Linux graphics driver engineer, opened the newest merge request after uncovering the extensive optimization of the hardware support. Once published, it has now been added to Mesa 22.2.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Begins Arc Desktop Graphics Card Ramp, A770 16 GB & A750 8 GB Sampling To Reviewers Soon

The new alteration to the Intel ANV will allow for "scratch memory for Vulkan raytracing" to be "allocated to local memory, a.k.a. the local device memory for the DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics cards," states Michael Larabel of Phoronix.

The merge request for the raytracing fix. Image source: Phoronix.

Since 2020, Intel has been laboring on Vulkan raytracing support for the company's hardware to prepare for Intel's Xe HPG hardware that offers raytracing abilities. Device allocation for raytracing scratch memory was void of allocation flags that were explicitly set.

Yesterday, the "ANV_BO_ALLOC_LOCAL_MEM" flag was added, guaranteeing that the buffers for scratch memory are rooming into the memory provincial to the Intel graphics card. Users assumed that the data was sent back to the available memory.

The Intel ARC Alchemist GPUs are mainly developed for desktop and notebook platforms. From the information we have gathered, the lineup will consist of two GPUs, each of which will have various SKUs, and Intel will feature each of those in a range of solutions for desktop graphics cards and mobility GPUs.

The additional code, being just one line, has fixed a crucial performance lapse that the raytracing support was receiving. The Mesa 22.2 version will be branched in the coming weeks, allowing for additional driver improvements from Intel and other companies to find stability once it launches around August.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order