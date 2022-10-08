Intel Is One Step Closer To Quantum Chip Production, Hits Key Milestone In Exceptional Yield of Quantum Dot Arrays

Intel has surpassed a critical milestone in the manufacturing of quantum chips for a new era of high-performance computers.

At Intel's Gordon Moore Park transistor research and development facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Intel Labs and Components Research proclaim to have established the highest results documented for silicon spin qubit devices' EUV production, or extreme ultraviolet lithography. The engineers and researchers for the company have produced quantum chips with extraordinary "uniformity," producing ninety-five percent yield rates throughout the 300mm silicon wafer.

Director of Quantum Hardware, James Clarke, discussed his outfit's advancement in fabricating silicon spin qubits utilizing available transistor manufacturing technology. Intel leveraging its semiconductor manufacturing prowess is vital for the company to leverage itself in the industry. It is anticipated that the company's silicon chip refinement examples will be applied to Intel's advanced quantum computing.

"...high yield and uniformity achieved show that fabricating quantum chips on Intel's established transistor process nodes..." — James Clarke, Director of Quantum Hardware, Intel

In the latest blog post, is is said that the testing and production of a second-gen silicon spin test chip created conversation on the company's progress on quantum chipmaking. The new quantum devices from Intel were sampled using the Cryoprober, operating at shallow temperatures of 1.7 Kelvin, or -271.45° C, to preserve the resilience of the qubits and, in turn, allow for them to be used for computing utilization. Intel continues work on "room-temperature quantum computers," an additional challenge for Intel in the budding development sector.

Cryoprober verified that ninety-five percent of the company's qubit packing chips were processed correctly, which is excellent for Intel, as most quantum chip production efforts have fabricated devices singularly. The blue team's EUV process is now qualified to manufacture numerous quantum chips on a wafer, producing high outcomes and results.

With the company's second-generation silicon spin test chip completed, Intel will leverage statistical process control to optimize, gathering the headway it has already met to target the next generation. The challenge for the company and others is to be capable of manufacturing quantum chips filled with millions of qubits, which is currently in the early stages throughout the industry.

News Sources: Tom', s Hardware