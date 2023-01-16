Intel Offers Support As Part of “Warranty Obligations” To Russia & Belarus

Intel has resumed driver and software downloads with Russia after halting business within Russia and Belarus. This was mainly part of the US sanctions imposed due to the war with Ukraine. Along with Intel, Microsoft is also reported to allow for Windows 11 updating for Russia, reports Tom's Hardware.

A spokesperson for Microsoft contacted the website after a published article yesterday, where the topic of reintroducing software support was quietly initialized to Russia. Intel was reported to state that "There have been no recent changes to our operations" and that "In February and March 2022, Intel suspended all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, respectively. In April 2022, Intel announced that it was suspending its business operations in Russia."

Eight months later, Intel has opened up channels to deliver software support for their hardware, and Microsoft has followed suit. However, Intel followed the US government's regulations when it initially stopped business with Russia. But, when it comes to "warranty obligations," Intel needed to continue to source updates to the country.

Intel continues to comply with all applicable export regulations and sanctions in the countries in which it operates. This includes compliance with the sanctions and export controls against Russia and Belarus issued by the US and allied nations. Access to resources that meet driver update needs, such as the Intel Download Center and Intel Download Support Assistant (IDSA), are part of Intel’s warranty obligations. — Intel

Before this report, some Russian users would need to use everything from VPNs to block IP addresses, find copies of the downloads through online forums, or use a torrent. The software support was reinstated towards the end of last year, so the company did not take this situation lightly. The company only allows driver updates via a download tool after the user registers and creates a profile on the official Russian Intel website.

Now, reports of Microsoft opening software updates have also cleared for Russian consumers, with this statement to Tom's Hardware:

As we shared previously, we have stopped all new product and services sales in Russia and are complying with sanctions from the EU, UK and US. — Microsoft

The statement continues to repeat to the media and customers that no product sales are reinstated with Russia. Still, software, such as Windows Update, is rumored to have begun to be allowed in the country, but no official word yet has arisen, which means that this is merely speculatory.

