Intel’s Next-Gen Lunar Lake Desktop CPUs, Jupiter Sound & DG3 (Gen 13) Xe GPUs Spotted

Nov 2, 2020 03:42 EST
Building on the foundation of the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics in 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors and based on the same Xe-LP microarchitecture, Intel Iris Xe MAX is the company’s first Xe-based discrete graphics processing unit (GPU). It addresses an emerging need for content creation performance in thin-and-light laptops. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Several Intel next-generation products which include CPUs and GPUs have been spotted within GPU drivers. The leaked products were spotted by Reddit user, stblr, who had previously posted the specifications of AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs, as per Videocardz. The new products include the CPU lineup codenamed Lunar Lake and two Gen 13 powered Xe GPUs.

Intel's Next-Gen Lunar Lake Desktop CPUs & Gen 13 Powered Xe DG3 & Jupiter Sound GPUs Spotted

The Redditor mentions that these come from within the latest GPU drivers and all information was decoded from them. The details have been unveiled just days after Intel announced its first Xe GPU based discrete graphics chip known as Intel Xe Max.

Intel Iris Xe MAX GPU Time Spy Benchmarks: Trade Blows With An NVIDIA MX450

Intel Lunar Lake Desktop CPUs

The first thing to talk about is the Intel Lunar Lake lineup of processors. There's no mention of Lunar Lake up till now and it was briefly mentioned by Moore's Law is Dead but no details were disclosed. The Lunar Lake CPUs will most likely replace the Meteor Lake lineup and hence fall in Intel's 14th Gen branding unless Intel decides to change that by then since we are talking at least two or three years from now (2022-2023).

Intel Lunar Lake Desktop CPUs

What's interesting is that Lunar Lake is listed with Gen 12.9 graphics. This suggests that we are looking at a refined variant of the Gen 12 architecture rather than Gen 13 since that starts with other two products that we will talk about here. Alder Lake Desktop CPUs are listed with 12.2 & Meteor Lake are latest with 12.722 Generation codenames.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge32nm4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge22nm4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell22nm4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell14nm4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake14nm4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4/DDR3LPCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake14nm4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4/DDR3LPCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake14nm6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake14nm8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake14nm10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake14nm8/16TBA400/500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake10nm?16/24?TBATBALGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2021
Meteor Lake7nm?TBATBATBALGA 1700DDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2022?

There's no telling if Intel will still be supporting its LGA 1700 platform by the time Lunar Lake is launched. Currently, Intel has kept socket and platform compatibility alive for at least two CPU generations but that might change in the future due to increased competition from AMD and its Ryzen (AM5) platform.

Intel Jupiter Sound Xe GPUs

On the GPU side, we first have Jupiter Sound which is a name which we have heard before and is supposed to be the successor to the Intel Arctic Sound line of chips. The Intel Arctic Sound is the GPU powering Intel's Xe-HP lineup which is aimed at datacenters and workstations. The current lineup is based on the Gen 12 Xe architecture but Jupiter Sound is listed as a Gen 13 Xe architecture based design.

Intel Xe MAX GPU Announced, Features Deep Link Technology To Simultaneously Use iGPU, dGPU and CPU

Intel Gen 13 Jupiter Sound Discrete Xe GPUs

Just like Intel's Xe-HP (1st Gen), the Xe-HP (2nd Gen) lineup is going to feature a tiled MCM designs with multiple chiplets featuring 1000s of EUs and tens of thousands of cores. The lineup will use an advanced SuperFin process node but Intel is also exploring external fab options to help produce their next-generation GPUs. From the looks of it, the high-performance lineup at least will be built on Intel's own internal fabrication process but that could change in the future.

GPU FamilyIntel Xe-LP (1st Gen)Intel Xe-HPG (1st Gen)Intel Xe-HP (1st Gen)Intel Xe-HP (2nd Gen)Intel Xe-HPC (1st Gen)
GPU SegmentEntry-Level (Integrated + Discrete)Mainstream / High-End Gaming (Discrete)Datacenter & WorkstationDatacenter & WorkstationHigh Performance Computing
GPU GenGen 12Gen 12Gen 12Gen 13Gen 12
Process NodeIntel 10nm SuperFinExternal FoundryIntel 10nm SuperFinTBAIntel 10nm SuperFin
External Foundry
GPU ProductsTiger Lake
DG1/SG1 Cards		DG2 GPUsArctic SoundJupiter SoundPonte Vecchio
Specs / Design96 EUs / 1 Tile /1 GPU512 EUs / 1 Tile / 1 GPU2048 EUs / 4 Tiles Per GPUTBA8192 EUs / 16 Tiles per GPU
Memory SubsystemLPDDR4/GDDR6GDDR6HBM2eTBAHBM2e
Launch2020202120212022?2021-2022

Intel DG3 Xe GPUs

Finally, there's talk about Intel's DG3 Xe GPUs which will be based on the Gen 13 Xe graphics uarch. Now we can't say for sure if DG3 will be a DG1 or a DG2 successor. The DG1 GPUs are entry-level chips which are primarily aimed at the mobility segment and do come in a few desktop variants but not intended for the consumer market. The DG2 GPU on the other hand will be part of the Xe-HPG lineup which is primarily built for the gaming desktop graphics card segment and launching in the coming year.

The Intel DG3 Xe GPUs would most likely launch in 2022 since we still aren't sure when exactly in 2021 does Intel plan to launch its DG2 Xe GPUs. With that said, the DG3 Xe GPUs will offer better performance in all regards over their predecessors and with improved efficiency since Intel would have gained a lot of expertise in the discrete graphics department, especially for gamers, by then.

Gen12 and Gen13 summary (via stblr @ Reddit):

Gen Codename Cores Subslices Memory
12.1 Tiger Lake UP3/UP4 (TGL-UP3/UP4) 4 12 UMA
12.1 DG1 N/A 12 LPDDR4x
12.1 Rocket Lake S 8 4 UMA
12.2 Alder Lake S (ADL-S) 8+8 4 UMA
12.2 Alder Lake P (ADL-P) 6+8 12 UMA
12.2 Alder Lake M (ADL-M) 2+8 12 UMA
12.5 Arctic Sound (ATS) N/A 4 x 64 HBM2E
12.5 Tiger Lake H (TGL-H) 8 4 UMA
12.71 DG2 N/A 64 GDDR6
12.721 Ponte Vecchio (PVC) N/A ? HBM2E
12.722 Meteor Lake (MTL) ? ? UMA
12.9 Lunar Lake (LNL) ? ? UMA
12.9 ? (SYL) ? ? UMA
13 Jupiter Sound (JPS) N/A ? ?
13 DG3 N/A ? ?
