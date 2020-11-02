Several Intel next-generation products which include CPUs and GPUs have been spotted within GPU drivers. The leaked products were spotted by Reddit user, stblr, who had previously posted the specifications of AMD's RDNA 2 GPUs, as per Videocardz. The new products include the CPU lineup codenamed Lunar Lake and two Gen 13 powered Xe GPUs.

Intel's Next-Gen Lunar Lake Desktop CPUs & Gen 13 Powered Xe DG3 & Jupiter Sound GPUs Spotted

The Redditor mentions that these come from within the latest GPU drivers and all information was decoded from them. The details have been unveiled just days after Intel announced its first Xe GPU based discrete graphics chip known as Intel Xe Max.

Intel Lunar Lake Desktop CPUs

The first thing to talk about is the Intel Lunar Lake lineup of processors. There's no mention of Lunar Lake up till now and it was briefly mentioned by Moore's Law is Dead but no details were disclosed. The Lunar Lake CPUs will most likely replace the Meteor Lake lineup and hence fall in Intel's 14th Gen branding unless Intel decides to change that by then since we are talking at least two or three years from now (2022-2023).

What's interesting is that Lunar Lake is listed with Gen 12.9 graphics. This suggests that we are looking at a refined variant of the Gen 12 architecture rather than Gen 13 since that starts with other two products that we will talk about here. Alder Lake Desktop CPUs are listed with 12.2 & Meteor Lake are latest with 12.722 Generation codenames.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4/DDR3L PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake 14nm 8/16 TBA 400/500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake 10nm? 16/24? TBA TBA LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake 7nm? TBA TBA TBA LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022?

There's no telling if Intel will still be supporting its LGA 1700 platform by the time Lunar Lake is launched. Currently, Intel has kept socket and platform compatibility alive for at least two CPU generations but that might change in the future due to increased competition from AMD and its Ryzen (AM5) platform.

Intel Jupiter Sound Xe GPUs

On the GPU side, we first have Jupiter Sound which is a name which we have heard before and is supposed to be the successor to the Intel Arctic Sound line of chips. The Intel Arctic Sound is the GPU powering Intel's Xe-HP lineup which is aimed at datacenters and workstations. The current lineup is based on the Gen 12 Xe architecture but Jupiter Sound is listed as a Gen 13 Xe architecture based design.

Just like Intel's Xe-HP (1st Gen), the Xe-HP (2nd Gen) lineup is going to feature a tiled MCM designs with multiple chiplets featuring 1000s of EUs and tens of thousands of cores. The lineup will use an advanced SuperFin process node but Intel is also exploring external fab options to help produce their next-generation GPUs. From the looks of it, the high-performance lineup at least will be built on Intel's own internal fabrication process but that could change in the future.

GPU Family Intel Xe-LP (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HPG (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HP (1st Gen) Intel Xe-HP (2nd Gen) Intel Xe-HPC (1st Gen) GPU Segment Entry-Level (Integrated + Discrete) Mainstream / High-End Gaming (Discrete) Datacenter & Workstation Datacenter & Workstation High Performance Computing GPU Gen Gen 12 Gen 12 Gen 12 Gen 13 Gen 12 Process Node Intel 10nm SuperFin External Foundry Intel 10nm SuperFin TBA Intel 10nm SuperFin

External Foundry GPU Products Tiger Lake

DG1/SG1 Cards DG2 GPUs Arctic Sound Jupiter Sound Ponte Vecchio Specs / Design 96 EUs / 1 Tile /1 GPU 512 EUs / 1 Tile / 1 GPU 2048 EUs / 4 Tiles Per GPU TBA 8192 EUs / 16 Tiles per GPU Memory Subsystem LPDDR4/GDDR6 GDDR6 HBM2e TBA HBM2e Launch 2020 2021 2021 2022? 2021-2022

Intel DG3 Xe GPUs

Finally, there's talk about Intel's DG3 Xe GPUs which will be based on the Gen 13 Xe graphics uarch. Now we can't say for sure if DG3 will be a DG1 or a DG2 successor. The DG1 GPUs are entry-level chips which are primarily aimed at the mobility segment and do come in a few desktop variants but not intended for the consumer market. The DG2 GPU on the other hand will be part of the Xe-HPG lineup which is primarily built for the gaming desktop graphics card segment and launching in the coming year.







The Intel DG3 Xe GPUs would most likely launch in 2022 since we still aren't sure when exactly in 2021 does Intel plan to launch its DG2 Xe GPUs. With that said, the DG3 Xe GPUs will offer better performance in all regards over their predecessors and with improved efficiency since Intel would have gained a lot of expertise in the discrete graphics department, especially for gamers, by then.

Gen12 and Gen13 summary (via stblr @ Reddit):

Gen Codename Cores Subslices Memory 12.1 Tiger Lake UP3/UP4 (TGL-UP3/UP4) 4 12 UMA 12.1 DG1 N/A 12 LPDDR4x 12.1 Rocket Lake S 8 4 UMA 12.2 Alder Lake S (ADL-S) 8+8 4 UMA 12.2 Alder Lake P (ADL-P) 6+8 12 UMA 12.2 Alder Lake M (ADL-M) 2+8 12 UMA 12.5 Arctic Sound (ATS) N/A 4 x 64 HBM2E 12.5 Tiger Lake H (TGL-H) 8 4 UMA 12.71 DG2 N/A 64 GDDR6 12.721 Ponte Vecchio (PVC) N/A ? HBM2E 12.722 Meteor Lake (MTL) ? ? UMA 12.9 Lunar Lake (LNL) ? ? UMA 12.9 ? (SYL) ? ? UMA 13 Jupiter Sound (JPS) N/A ? ? 13 DG3 N/A ? ?